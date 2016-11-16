The launch of Sudha Murthy’s The Serpent’s Revenge – Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata was full of insights by the author on writing and about lessons we can derive from the epics

There seems to be no stopping Sudha Murthy. Last year, her twenty-fifth book was released, and this year, her latest, The Serpent’s Revenge – Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata was launched at National Public School, Koramangala. “I didn’t want to launch the book at a VIP event,” said Sudha Murthy. “I am so happy it is being launched in a school,” said Mrs. Murthy, after the book was launched by students.

Mrs. Murthy said the stories in the book are lesser known, nonetheless important, and relevant for the present generation.

The Serpent’s Revenge comprises 25 tales from The Mahabharata. The launch began with two performances by the students. One of Akshayapatra from the book, and the other a beautiful dance performance. Mrs. Murthy then fielded questions from the students. To a question of how ideas come to her, Mrs. Murthy said: “I cannot explain how an idea comes to me. Goddess Saraswati comes and makes me write. Sometimes a scene comes in front of me like a screen and I describe it.”

But she added that it’s not as if she can write everyday. “I am very busy,” said the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, “I also need to think over a story. Once that happens, I can’t stop writing.” Managing time, she added, is essential for writing, she added. “I don’t attend any social function. I lead a simple life. I spend time in office and in my writing.”

Being well-versed in the scriptures, Mrs. Murthy said that The Mahabharata teaches compassion. “For me, Mahabharata is Krishna. He had eight wives. They wanted to marry him, he didn’t. But he was very compassionate and practical, and he married the wives because they were in need.” She added that the primary lesson to be derived from The Mahabharata is not to be jealous. “Jealousy killed Duryodhana.”

A lesser known fact about Mrs. Murthy was revealed. She is a film buff. To a question of whether she has plans of writing a screenplay, Mrs. Murthy laughed and said: “I can work on it! I love Hindi films.”

The Serpent’s Revenge – Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata is a Puffin Books publication.