Focus on early detection and awareness mark the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Instead of gifting a sari this festive season, please gift your loved one a Mammogram, which can potentially be a life-saving gift, urges Dr. Raghuram, CEO and Director of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

With some 1,50,000 new cases being diagnosed every year, breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women in India. A woman succumbs to this disease every ten minutes in our country, shares Dr. Raghuram who’s been running the Pink Ribbon Campaign for the last nine years in the month of October to mark the International Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Although a majority of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50, it can in fact occur at any age and is increasingly being diagnosed at a much earlier age in India.

Another myth that Dr. Raghuram dispels is that men cannot develop breast cancer because we do not think men have breasts. In fact, both men and women have breast tissue. It is important to be aware that a small proportion of men do get breast cancer each year. Although precise statistics in India are unknown, approximately 300 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in men each year in the United Kingdom (approximately 1 per cent of breast cancers).

Agreeing that it requires courage to take that first step to go for a checkup, Dr. Raghuram says it is the duty of the spouse to ensure that the lady of the house gets the Screening Mammogram once a year. “In fact women of all ages must be ‘breast aware’. Any new changes must not be neglected. Although nine out of ten breast health issues are benign (non-cancerous), it is essential to make sure that the new changes are not related to breast cancer. Women over the age of 40 must have a Screening Mammogram annually.

Dr. Raguram launched the Pink Ribbon Campaign in September 2007 under the auspices of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF), a not for profit Charity, named after his mother Dr. Ushalakshmi. One of the first initiatives under the Campaign was the ‘Pink Ribbon Walk’ that aims to create awareness about the importance of early detection, and appreciate and acknowledge breast cancer conquerors and their families in their fight against breast cancer.

Apart from organising a Pink Ribbon Evening at Secunderabad Club last week, the Campaign has been gaining momentum at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

A short crisp powerful message through a two-minute film directed by Mani Shankar, produced by UBCF, is being screened round the clock at various strategic locations. Billboards have messages relating to empowering people about the importance of early detection. Some of the columns are illuminated in pink. Furthermore, some 5,000 pamphlets on ‘ABC of breast health’ are being distributed to passengers. The Campaign for this year will end with Dr. Raghuram’s address to employees of the airport on October 14.

UBF is now partnering with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in training the core healthcare workers across both states. They would be equipped with essential skills to implement the screening programme to underprivileged women between the ages of 35 and 65 years.

Myths and facts about breast cancer

Myth

Most breast lumps are cancers

Fact

Nine out of 10 breast lumps are not cancers. One must However, it’s is vitally important to investigate the breast lump in order to obtain a definitive diagnosisinstead of assuming that it is harmless.

Myth

We know what causes breast cancer

Fact

We do not know what causes breast cancer. There are however well recognised risk factors. Being a woman and increasing age are two most important factors

Other known risk factors are:

• Previously diagnosed breast cancer in the same or other breast

• Strong family history of breast cancer (close relatives with breast cancer)

• Early onset of menstrual period (before age 12)

• Late menopause (after age 55)

• Not having children and having first child after age 30

• Long term use of hormone replacement therapy

• Obesity (overweight particularly after menopause)

Myth

If you have a risk factor for getting breast cancer, you are likely to get the disease

Fact

The risk of getting breast cancer is not a certainty, even if you have one of the strongest risk factors

Myth

Family history of breast cancer is the most important risk factor for getting breast cancer

Fact

The vast majority of women with breast cancer do not have a family history of breast cancer. Strong family history (genetic predisposition) accounts for only 5-10 per cent of breast cancers

Myth

Breast feeding prevents breast cancer

Fact

Breast feeding does not prevent breast cancer, but reduces the risk

Myth

Birth control pills causes breast cancer

Fact

Modern day birth control pills contain a low dose of oestrogen and progesterone and hence are not associated with an increased risk of getting breast cancer

Myth

Breast self examination is no different from breast awareness

Fact

Breast Self Examination (BSE) is a regular and repetitive monthly self examination of the breast performed by a woman at the same time each month to a set method. The concept of BSE has not proven to be beneficial.

(Courtesy: Dr. Raghuram)