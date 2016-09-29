The newly done-up 25th Hour Sports Lounge has a unique decor and a substantial menu

A wall displays significant moments from sporting history. A life-like painting of master blaster Sachin adorns another wall accompanied by portraits of Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli. Chairs bear names of legends and their famous jersey numbers. Sachin’s is no.10 and so is Messi’s!

N. Shivakumar, managing director of Vijay Elanza is showing me around 25th Hour Sports Lounge. “We zeroed in on the sports lounge theme after a survey and feedback from our regular diners which includes many corporate houses. They preferred to have an outing within the city limits where they can bond over food and games and have a good time. And, sports never fails to energise, “ he says.

A billiards table and a punching bag makes their presence felt in the lounge. “It was recommended by a corporate company as the punching bag is a great stress buster,” says Shivakumar. The place is well-lit and a big screen plays videos of famous sporting events. The ceiling has fliers that bear logos of football and baseball clubs. A table is set inside a goalpost. Tables allow diners to play chess or carom even as they eat. The decor scores high on novelty. Artificial grass on a wall represents a golf course and Tiger Woods hitting a shot completes the picture.

Most of the items on the menu are grilled, stir-fried or steamed and tossed in olive oil with garnishes of dry fruits, nuts, and herbs. I sip the refreshing litchi delight before digging into tangy Greek salad with fresh vegetables, olives, cucumber, bell peppers and paneer, and a healthy apple Waldorf salad of diced apples, celery, raisins, and walnuts in mayonnaise. For the non-vegetarians, there is Carribbean chicken, Malabar grilled fish, and also shredded chicken, stir fired and tossed with bell peppers and nuts…

My vegetable kebab platter arrives with juicy mushrooms marinated in yoghurt, olive oil and fresh herbs. Accompanying them are crunchy broccoli, succulent paneer and crisp bell peppers. I bite into fried wantons and enjoy the stuffing of carrots and zucchini with cottage cheese used as a binding. There are noodles tossed in exotic vegetables, pulav made with nuts and vegetables and more.

A beautiful baked Alaska flambé completes the experience. It has in it brownies, ice cream and fresh cream. If you want something Indian go for the pedas and baked jamuns.