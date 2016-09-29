The manga inji can really lift up a dish from just good to extra special

The weekly Sulur Sandhai has become my go-to place for any farm-related implements made the old-fashioned way. On one such visit, I spotted manga inji (mango ginger) fresh, gleaming and the colour of ivory.

It’s a member of the ginger family that is not as widely known. That hit of raw mango along with the crunch of ginger is a delicious combination, a true marvel of nature.

The texture of the manga inji, however, is smooth and crisp and it reminds me of the young ginger that is used in so many Asian cookery shows.

My first instinct was to pickle it. As I picked and put them into my basket, I asked the vendors what they made with it. There was an enthusiastic response.

They probably thought that I had never eaten it before. The suggestions included chutney, pickle, as a garnish to the sundal and even in a moru kozhambhu with lots of green chillies . Each one sounded one more delicious than the other.

This inji pairs exceedingly well with salt, lemon and any spice. It imparts a certain freshness and zest, not quite like a lip-puckering raw mango, but a more mouthwatering and a slightly sweeter version.

I have experimented with two recipes using mango ginger. One is from an aunt who makes it with fresh green peppercorns on the vine and the other is with bits of young, raw turmeric. Both call for bright red chilli powder to liven it up.

I like to cut it either in thin round slices or in long matchstick-like strips depending on which recipe it is for. It’s delicious all the same, but the rounds offer a bit more volume to sink one’s teeth into.

Both these pickles require a generous amount of lime juice which not only act as a preservative but provides the base taste for the liquid component in the jar.

These instant pickles are a great addition to a traditional Indian lunch. In fact I was invited to an elaborate luncheon just last week where a ragi vermicelli with curd was served with manga inji and it was divine.

One can do so much with an ingredient like the manga inji. It packs in so much taste. Grate it into your salad dressing with pink Himalayan crystal salt or into a papaya lime smoothie.

Pair it with mint and lemon for a refreshing drink maybe even get creative with making popsicles.

If you’re one who likes to experiment with savoury flavours in desserts how does a manga inji and lime cheesecake sound?