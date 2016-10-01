My friend Ram tells me that he can always get a fair idea of the character and perhaps the personality of a person by merely observing the way he/she drives their car.

He says, when people at traffic lights switch off their engines when they are ahead of other, knowing there are several others waiting behind to also cross the lights once it turns green, are preoccupied with themselves and are not concerned about those who follow. In a similar fashion, he finds people who drive in front of him, not allowing you to overtake and hog the road, are sometimes callous.

He adds that those who allow others to pass them on the road, are being sensitive, perhaps to the urgent need of the ones behind them.

People who constantly honk when they know that the car in front of them is also stuck in traffic, display restlessness and irritation.

Let us therefore be aware of the manner in which we drive and also be aware of the messages we are giving to other commuters on the road too as we manoeuvre our cars.