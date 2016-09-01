Skirts are back in news in more ways than one

Skirts, which recently made news after a Cabinet minister gave unsolicited advice to foreigners to abstain from wearing them, are one of the most sought after pieces of clothing in the history of human fashion.

“Skirts have been in existence right from the Victorian era. In India we had an equivalent in the form of ghagra. Over the years, it evolved into different shapes and sizes,” says seasoned designer Payal Jain.

In the last century longer skirts were in vogue but now the shorter version is preferred by college-going girls. Laughingly, Payal says: “Now it is about short, shorter and more shorter. Girls want to wear skirts in denims and twill, which look funky. Denim skirt is the in-thing.”

These days less is in, but motifs can be elaborate. They can be traditional or Western depending on what the wearer wants. “Since I am known for craftsmanship I put my stamp of creativity on skirt. Even if it is prêt, I end up doing appliqué. Lately, I have done heavy embroidery on skirts. Like one black skirt with white border has lot of work on it. It all depends on the thought process,” says Payal.

Skirts were not always a woman’s outfit as they are today. Initially, both men and women used to wear it. In fact, Ranveer Singh sported one during the promotion of Bajirao Mastani.

Over the years, various variants of skirts have evolved. From sassy and business-like to fun and elegant, the designer shelf is full of options in terms of shape and length. From short to long and formal to loud, pencil skirts always look glamorous. They were seen as fashion in 1950s and from then they keep coming back. It usually restricts the comfort of the wearer. So, they have a slit at the back or less commonly at the sides.

Wearing a pencil skirt helps you cover up your flaws. Being elegant dress pieces, they can be dressed and styled according to the occasion. An office look with a pencil skirt and coat or a party look with a pencil skirt and a crop top could help you garner attention.

Giving his take on pencil skirt, designer Debarun Mukherjee says: “Pencil skirt is an eternal trend, evergreen and everlasting. It’s a timeless classic and is meant to attract people’s attention.”

Designer Ruchi Roongta feels it can be moulded in different ways. “It should be a staple in every women’s wardrobe.”

This season a strong blending of denim and suede front buttoned A-line skirts has been witnessed all over. Ruchi says,: “They’ve been recently introduced and are highly in trend. Denim or suede, these skirts have set a benchmark. They cannot be used on Indian silhouette. They have to be extremely westernised and can only work on Scottish or English styles.”

Then there are skater skirts, which are high-waisted, short and flowy with a hemline that hits above the knees. Skater Looking good seems effortless when it comes to skater skirts. They can be styled and paired with almost every kind of garment. Ruchi Roongta describes them as “extremely silhouette centric.” “Flowy skirt is one which if paired elegantly, can steal the show.”

Meanwhile, both the politician and the fashionistas would be served by keeping in mind what Winston Churchill said, “A good speech should be like a skirt, long enough to cover what’s important but short enough to keep it interesting.”