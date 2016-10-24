A symposium based on 2016 Peace Proposal by Dr. Daisaku Ikeda, held last week in the city, stressed that peace can only be created by respecting human life and its dignity

Everyday we read news of violence, conflict and devastation. Though it stirs our conscience, we feel a sense of powerlessness. But peace is not an unattainable goal. It begins with the firm determination to respect human life and its dignity. Scholar, poet, and President of a Buddhist organisation, Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Dr. Daisaku Ikeda in his peace proposals, which he has been submitting to the United Nations every year, since 1983, goes beyond diagnosing problems, but instead provides solutions that are based on tapping humanism through dialogue and deeply caring for each individual.

In his 2016 Peace Proposal, titled, ‘Universal Respect for Human Dignity: The Great Path to Peace’, Dr. Ikeda posits that world peace can be created by respecting human life. He looks at three areas that require prompt and co-ordinated action by both governments and civil society: “Humanitarian aid and human rights protection; ecological integrity and disaster risk reduction; disarmament and the prohibition of nuclear weapons.”

A peace symposium was held in the auditorium at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) based on Dr. Ikeda’s 2016 Peace Proposal. Three eminent speakers, Professor Ramnath Narayanswamy, Professor IIMB, Economics and Social Sciences, Dr. Corinne Kumar, World Courts of Women and founder of Vimochana and Dr. Smita Srinivas, Head, School of Economic Development, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, shared their insights based on the peace proposal.

Quoting the preamble of the UNESCO chapter, Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), the Indian affiliate of SGI, said: “Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that defences of peace must be constructed. Dr. Ikeda has explained how we can create unassailable peace in the hearts and minds of each individual which in turn will realise lasting peace.” Mr. Gupta added that the proposal is centred on four core points. “The first aspect is whether we can empower another life. Let’s start with that one individual right in front of us, then we will create a chain reaction of positivity. Second, all action should be based on heart-to-heart dialogue. Third, Dr. Ikeda stresses how can we appreciate another person’s point of view? How can we accept the person the way they are? And finally is to believe in the power and passion of youth.”

Quoting the Sufi mystic poet, Rumi, Professor Ramnath observed that inner education is crucial. “You need to conquer the inner world to conquer the outer world,” he added. He also said that what is true of nations is also true of individuals. “Unless nations are able to subdue their desire for conquest and to expand at all cost, there can be no lasting peace, and that is where Dr. Ikeda’s proposal for world peace assumes critical importance.”

Highlighting a key point in the proposal that all life is interconnected, Professor Ramnath said: “When we realise the interconnectedness of the universe we live in, we experience the supreme truth that realize the other is none other than me. Dialogue helps us to recognise and appropriate that truth.”

Dr. Corinne Kumar said that we live in times when violence is not only escalating, but the number of crimes are intensifying. “Think of the Iraq wars. These are times that focus on the rights of the privileged and the powerful.” She focussed on how women in particular have been debased, devalued and dispossessed. “Can the trauma of womenlead us to re-imagining another way to justice?” she asked. “Only the imagination stands between us and fear. Fear makes us behave like sheep, when we should instead be dreaming like poets.” She concluded with the powerful observation: “There is a new political imaginary: truth commissions, public hearings, people’s tribunals, the courts of women, are all expressions of a new imaginary, refusing that human rights be defined and confined by the dominant hegemonic paradigms.” She added: “Dr. Ikeda stresses the need for dialogue. On dialogue with other concepts of power and religious institutions.”

In her keynote address, Dr. Smita Srinivas focussed on learning and dialogue, and economic development. “Dialogue is the mechanism where people have the right to live in happiness. It is a learning-centred approach, to enable people to accurately asses the impact of their actions and to empower them to affect positive change, to bring forth the courage to persevere in the face of adversity. It is the combination of these that I think is especially powerful.”

She added that Dr. Ikeda puts out his arguments clearly. “He tells us where we might act.” She said she focuses on economic development because it includes all three points in the proposal. “Humanitarian response is often in economic, if not other kinds, of action. The competitive pressures of economic development have also created the militaristic and antagonistic trade relations through which we end up having problems with each other. When I say economic development, I do not mean growth. ”

“This is a new world,” Dr. Smita added, “slightly further away from the nation state. There is a new multilateralism afoot even for the sustainable development goals.” This shift, observed Dr. Smita, offers “increased opportunities in professional engagement with overt value propositions.” Dialogue spurs self discovery, she said, adding that our professional domains in particular are ugly, and that it is here that we should affect change. “In order to take Dr. Ikeda’s exhortation that dialogue is important, we need to convert it to our professional lives.”

“I would like to point out two areas of economic study: Old Institutionalism where issues of political philosophy and economics are fully apparent. The other is evolutionary economics. Both of these have mounted challenges to the orthodoxy of economics. Why are these methods more important? They are so powerful because they embrace variety. It involves experimentation and learning.”

The mood at the symposium was contemplative. It had the audience reflecting on the importance of looking within to understand how best to further the cause of peace.