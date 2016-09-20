Apple’s move to abandon the headphone jack could well be the final nail in the coffin for the technology

Over the past few decades of technological advancements, we’ve seen devices come and go. I remember the cassette-playing Walkman, replaced by the briefly popular Discman, which was then dethroned by the MP3 player, a device that would more or less become known as the iPod due to the raging success of the Apple product. Eventually, even the MP3 player faded into the shadows as modern smartphones got better and better at playing audio, with some even boasting high-end Digital to Analogue Converters (DAC) to output hi-fi audio onto your choice pair of headphones. But throughout all this, the one constant has been the small, pointy and ubiquitous headphone jack. It was around to plug into the Walkman, and everything that came after it. But now that the very company whose iPods it faithfully served for years has shunned it, the resilient little 3.5mm jack may well fade into history as well.

Let’s take a moment to analyse its beginnings. At the launch of the iPhone 7, Apple’s marketing head Phil Schiller remarked that the 3.5mm jack had outlived its utility, recalling how its early purpose was in telephone switchboards. He was right — they first popped into existence in the 1800s, and the 3.5mm variety became popular as the universal audio standard when Sony used it in their radios in the 1960s, and eventually the Walkman in the late 1970s.

At this point, it makes sense to agree with Schiller. After all, what is a half-century-old connection standard doing in such cutting-edge hardware in 2016? Apple’s argument is that it wastes space, and they are right again.

In devices getting increasingly thinner and lighter every year, the tiny-looking jack actually uses up much more space in the phone's body than constant innovation can afford. So off it went.

It’s easy to lay the blame solely at Apple’s feet — they are one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world, and have the kind of clout that allows them to pull such a move and get away with it.

However, they aren’t the first ones to do it. LeEco’s current generation of phones don’t have it either, with the company using USB-C with their Continual Digital Lossless Audio (CDLA) technology.

Recently, Moto pulled a similar move by leaving out the jack on their Z line of devices; the pattern had been emerging long before Apple swung the axe.

Another key to why the universal standard is on the way out is contained in the acronym of LeEco’s implementation — lossless. The headphone jack uses analogue technology, while most music today is digital, which needs to be converted to analogue signals for it to work, which leads to some loss in quality. Digital standards, such as those achieved by Apple’s Lightning connectors and Android’s new USB-C implementation, don’t face this problem. Modern headphones can now take full advantage of high-definition audio available on streaming services and deliver it straight to our ears. Hear the future knocking?

So all said and done, it makes sense. Yes, we’ll lose the connector we’ve been able to plug in anywhere, and the changeover will take a long time, as headphones supporting new digital inputs are still few and expensive. The time is ripe for Bluetooth headphones, though they would not replicate the high-definition audio experience as well, and be one more device to charge around the house.

We’re at a hard crossroads, and tough decisions are being made, but there are still two problems with abandoning the headphone jack.

One, as Nilay Patel of The Verge pointed out in a recent article, is that digital audio means audio publishers can now disable audio from being played by certain devices, which was not possible with the analogue headphone jack. Two, and perhaps most important, what do I do if I want to charge my phone and use my high-quality wired headphones at the same time?

There are still chinks to be worked out, and pros and cons either way. In the meantime — it’s been a good run headphone jack, when the time comes, you will be missed.