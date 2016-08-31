The Hyundai Elantra adopts a more subdued look and adds first-in-class features to take on its rivals in the executive sedan segment

In the absence of the Sonata, this is now Hyundai’s flagship sedan. The new Elantra comes off as a more mature version of the earlier car. Gone are the swoopy, curvy lines of the ‘fluidic’ car, and in its place is a more subdued and crisper design. It’s what Hyundai defines as Fluidic Sculpture 2.0.

The front is dominated by a large Audi-like hexagonal grille, which is flanked by angular headlights; the top-spec model gets High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights with LED DRLs. Sitting below the lights are large vertical ‘brackets’ with inset projector fog lights. At the rear, the new car gets smart-looking horizontal split tail-light units with LED lights on all but he base version.

The side is where the new Elantra bears a strong resemblance to the older car. Like the previous Elantra, the new one too gets a tapered rear window line and a sharp coupé roofline.

Like the exterior, the interior too is a departure from the curvy design of the predecessor, and gets straight-edged styling details. The dash holds a large 8.0-inch touchscreen which, apart from the regular connectivity options like USB and Bluetooth, also features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument panel has two circular dials for the speedometer and tachometer, and a 3.5-inch mono TFT screen that displays the trip computer info. The front seats are large, and a segment first is the three-level controlled ventilation system, which was super effective – you feel your hind sides getting cooler in just a few seconds. Given the sloping roofline, headroom at the rear is a bit tight, but the seats here are supportive and comfortable. Also, the rear windows seem a little narrow, which takes away from the sense of space.

Like the ventilated seats, another unique feature on the Elantra is the smart boot unlocking system that automatically pops open the trunk lid when you stand next to it, if the key is in your pocket.

Unlike past Hyundais, the Elantra isn’t loaded to the gills by segment standards. Yes, it does have some first-in- class features but the car does miss out on some crucial items like rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters, memory seats and front parking sensors.

The Elantra is powered by a 152 hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 126 hp 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel unit, both paired to six-speed manual or auto units. I got behind the wheel of a diesel manual and a petrol automatic. The diesel is Hyundai’s tried and tested engine and, on the Elantra, it feels adequate but not really powerful. Power delivery is nice and linear all through the rev range but does not feel exciting. Refinement levels are excellent, as there’s barely any sound or vibrations entering the cabin.

The petrol on the other hand feels sprightlier and is equally refined, only getting noisy at higher revs. The auto box come with three modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – that alter the gear shifts. Even in Normal mode, it seems a little too eager to shift down a gear.

Hyundai seems to have made great strides with the suspension. It soaks up bumps really well without being too soft. The steering, though better weighted, is still typically Hyundai and not very engaging.

The Elantra enters a segment with quite a few rivals, but the Volkswagen Jetta, Toyota Corolla Altis and Chevrolet Cruze are all fairly long in the tooth now, and while the Octavia is new, well equipped and drives well, it is pricey and dealer support isn’t the company’s strong suit.

Hyundai has priced the Elantra competitively too. The base petrol car at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) is the cheapest model in the segment while the top-spec diesel at Rs 19.9 lakh is lower than European rivals. However, the Elantra range is no longer as well equipped as before and the real goodies like the ventilated seats and sunroof, as well as safety kits like side airbags and speed-sensing door locks are reserved for the top trim automatic version only, which costs a substantial premium over the fully loaded manual versions.

As things stand, the Elantra isn’t going to singularly rev up excitement in the executive sedan segment. However, it does make for an interesting proposition with its modern looks, a well-sorted ride, comfortable interiors, decent equipment and a tempting asking price, all of which is backed by a proven service network. With all that taken into consideration, the Elantra does seem to have what it takes to be the segment leader.