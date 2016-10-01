The Hindu Metroplus Lifestyle Show 2016 is everything that you and your home deserve

Just as the festive season sets in Hyderabad, the arrival of the four-day The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle Show 2016 at Hitex Exhibition Centre, the largest consumer fair in South India, is timely indeed.

Comprising over 50 stalls with all that will make your home experience complete, it includes dream property ventures, your favourite car brand, handlooms and daily wear to eateries and electronics.

“The crowds are pouring in impressive numbers despite starting on a week day. We were quite happy with the turnout,” reveals the owner of Ganesh Products that sells food products with health-benefits. Elsewhere, is a space for men’s daily wear, with a wide range of choices at reasonable prices. Women in an adjacent stall are happy make the most of handloom works (including a pavilion by National Jute Board) that are bound to sit pretty in homes. In fact, there’s everything that’ll make for a colourful bommala koluvu.

What makes the fair tick is the quality that comes with fair pricing. Even if you’re in a mood to bargain, it’s likely that things would go your way. “We are quite happy to be here. The festive season is when people venture out to shop. We’re sure the coming days would be no different,” is what you hear from the Milagrow team that manufactures automated cleaning equipments. A rare opportunity that resolves your shopping needs at once, The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle Show 2016 is something not to be missed. So rush to Hall 1, Hitex Exhbition Centre before October 3.