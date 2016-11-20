Scout is for those on the lookout for a fun ride at a high speed

Visit any city in India and you will come across motor bikes at all times of the day. Motor bikes all over the world, especially in India, have been a popular commute since decades. Ironically, luxury bikes were never seen as a segment here. That is until things changed some years ago.

The biking industry in India is now in for a change. There are sports bikes, cruiser bikes and classics vying for attention. Their relevance is restricted not just to the commuting part but goes far beyond. The trend is that it is increasingly seen as a fun machine. Several manufacturers have stepped into the Indian market with the demand getting beyond the traditional Hero and Bajaj motorcycles. Case in point here is of the Indian Motorcycle brand, the bike makers from the United States with a legacy of over 115 years.

Indian Motorcycle, which recently opened its eighth dealership in India, entered the domestic market in 2014. Since then, the American bike maker has been popularising luxury and premium biking across the country. To get a better feel of their bikes, we recently rode their entry-level bike ‘The Scout’. Driving it around Delhi gives an exhilarating experience as it is surely a head turner.

The red-coloured machine with brown tan leathered seats, the back rests and the shining chrome highlights all make for a premium looking bike that is easily noticeable even amidst huge traffic. But, with a price tag of Rs.12.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), you would want more from the bike than just being the head turner.

It is a cruiser with the comfort written all over it. It has short-height, long with big-wide 16-inch wheels that have a rather straight upright seating position. The handle bar sweeps back with a slightly tallish stance to make it manoeuvrable. The comfort is taken care of. So is the acceleration. I didn’t expect the heavy, around 250kg, cruiser to be this racy. However, this does go fast with its 100 horsepower. The analogue speedometer shows markings up to 200km/hr. And, you could easily go past 150km/hr thanks to the easy gear shifts around your left foot.

The one-down, five-up gear pattern that is matched with not-so-difficult to engage clutch makes it all worth. However, I would have personally liked it more if the clutch were to be on the lighter side.

The bike revs up to the moon with the twist of your wrist as you try to go fast. The 97Nm of torque puts you in a sweet position. So even if you are cruising in high speed in the second gear or at low speeds in the sixth gear the responsiveness of engine is impressive. The good thing is that the 1133cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine helps you stay planted and stable on the road.

The liquid-cooling in Indian Motorcycle does work its bit. Though, on occasions you would wish it would not get so heated. The suspension works absolutely fine. And the bike overall lets you have a fun ride.