Google’s newly-launched Pixel line of phones are the company’s flagship devices and roadmap for the future rolled into one

Ever since Android and iOS emerged victorious from the operating system wars of the last decade, there have been large groups of vocal fans on both sides. Some loved iOS for its simplicity, for the way everything just worked; while others considered Android superior for how versatile it was. Despite a lot of excellent devices by companies like HTC, LG, Samsung, and more recently OnePlus and Huawei, the Android community clamoured for something more, a phone by Google that represented Android at its purest, designed to truly take on the iPhone. Last week, Google showed us that it had been listening, and for many of us, it was a case of ‘be careful what you wish for’.

The Pixel and Pixel XL, which Google unveiled last week, are the company’s vision for the future of handheld computing. Pixel is a phone designed from the ground up by Google, and should offer the same optimised experience as iPhone users have enjoyed for years. But on the way to this experience, there is a catch, or three.

Android is a many-faced and complex creature, with new iterations constantly being released and most of the phones struggling to catch up to new versions, leading to fragmentation. The closest Google has come to addressing this was the Nexus line of phones, which showcased the latest software and was made as a collaborative effort with one of many Android manufacturers.

Pixel has been the death bell for the Nexus line, as the new devices run the latest Android with some exclusive features, namely Google’s Assistant, an AI interface that the company considers to be the future of human-machine interaction. The phones are simple in design, almost iPhone-like, and priced similar to the iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy series, ditching the ‘great specs at subsidised price’ philosophy of the Nexus.

And herein lies our problem. We may have got what we wished for, in a sense, but the Pixel at first look seems like a case of becoming the enemy to beat it at its own game. For all the virtues of doing things like Apple does, the goodwill Google held for making the Nexus line has been dented somewhat. The Nexus symbolised Android, it gave manufacturers a reason to showcase their best work, and gave buyers an option to pick the best of software with some signature hardware touches, all at a manageable price. Now, we have a device that lacks a sense of identity, that just blends in with everything else Google announced as a front to their AI, deliberately designed to be innocuous and fade into the background.

Maybe the guys at Mountain View are on to something, and perhaps in a few years we’ll look back at this piece and scoff as we interact with our smart devices purely by voice, in an age where the hardware is only there to stay out of sight and do its job. But today, when we still consider these devices a style statement and an extension of our device ideology, the Pixel is a hard pill to swallow.