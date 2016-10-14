Recently, while having breakfast at the very French Pondicherry Cafe at Sofitel Mumbai, I found myself feeling cheerier than I normally should at that early an hour, especially if I haven’t gone for my routine morning run or ride. But something about the place seemed to put a spring in my step even as I sat there. Okay, the lovely crisp croissant could have been a factor, but there was certainly more than just that. And then, almost suddenly, it dawned on me. It started with the opening riffs of the French National Anthem, but some sort of lounged-up version. And, gradually, my subconscious recalled for me the songs that had played so far — ‘Take Five’, ‘The Entertainer’, ‘Let it Be’ (Jazz version)… all instrumental, touched up, but still very pure and true to the originals. It was the music all along that had been pumping my spirits in the right manner. It was organic, gluten, dairy and fat-free and absolutely zero-calorie and yet it had managed to imbue in me an early morning gusto that no English breakfast could have.

Which then made me wonder if all places take their music as seriously. Recently, I had one of the best meals in recent times, but the music did nothing to ameliorate the experience; if anything, having to sit through a 10-course meal with the same song looping almost five times during the course of the repast was quite torturous.

I remember how an old favourite in Delhi, PCO, managed to filter the crowd by simply sticking to a jazz theme. Those who got it, stayed, the rest left, making room for more like-minded people to mingle. It is still a great bar and manages a lovely mix of clientèle, not because of the pricing but because of the way it projects itself.

Compare this with the plethora of night clubs in most metros (okay, mostly in Delhi, sigh!) who wish to filter the crowd, but then allow the DJ to play sleazy Bollywood numbers into the night with all the class of a monster truck battle and then wonder why the high cover charge isn’t working to keep undesirable elements at bay.

And, if only I had a rupee for every time I have been to a casual restaurant but then abandoned further visits on account of the loud music that was in utter discord to the general ambience, food and mood!

I know the newly-opened hip-boutique Narendra Bhawan hotel in Bikaner isn’t just crazy about the art it displays and the music it plays — there’s a flaming red piano in the lobby with lyrics to Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ calligraphed all around it — it goes a step further and has even defined a signature scent for the property (it’s Oudh). All this to convey a uniformity of design thought that is perceived by all our senses evenly and the experience is literally wholesome and complete.

So, the next time you are out for a bite or a sip, see what is playing: is it conducive to conversation or is the volume deafening to drown out your own thoughts; does the music soothe and then enthral or does it serve to make you angry or glum?

Sure, it is the business of food and beverage, but it is also the business of delivering pleasure to the senses. So, why should our ears not be treated right? Spas knew it all along, even elevators and lobbies know what to play and how loud to play it. Time our eateries tuned in.