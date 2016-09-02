I love to tell the tale — which means you have to hear it whether you like it or not — of the time I was at the French embassy and saw those old-time coupés, the kind that were once used for serving sparkling wine, but also doubled up as ice-cream cups. I never liked them much, especially when socialising at a stand-around mixer style party, for one tiny elbow nudge would send the contents of my glass flying in someone’s direction, obviously someone important and, of course, in white, someone who would now never look at me the same way even if they’d never seen me before.

So, I asked the chap serving us if he could pour me the Champagne — the real stuff, French Embassy après tout — in a white wine glass, which, stubby and ugly as it was, was still a better receptacle for such a setting. Immediately, I was corrected, “This is Champagne; it is to be drunk in the saucer, OKAY!” Short of rapping my knuckles, he reminded me of primary school. I almost felt intimidated. But, not to be outdone — I mean I was the sommelier right — I asked him to serve me two saucers of the good stuff and then promptly poured them into a wine stubby and left. Victory was mine even though, as I walked away, I could feel his eyes judge me as he hurled silent abuses. To make matters worse, I further fuelled his understanding of my ignorance by coming back for refills and asking him to ‘make it large’. It was a fun evening. Definitely memorable.

Since then, I have had many instances when I have felt brutally cut to size by a fellow Indian who, by virtue of working around foreigners, has started fashioning himself an expat too. But, unlike his bosses, he carries an odd version of the White Man’s Burden, one that he doesn’t shy away from shedding on his fellow Indians whenever given an opportunity.

I admit that many among us don’t know how to behave around wine, we may not know the proper etiquette — when it is all right to swig and when one must deploy a slow ponderous gulp — but it certainly doesn’t give someone who knows (or thinks she/he knows) the right to judge us instead of trying to help us. And it is most often these chappies who are serving the “more informed lot” (read: expats) who show an extreme form of racism towards their fellow countrymen! It’s so far from solidarity and empathy that I wonder if there’s even a word to describe it.

It explains why when abroad, we Indians will ask anybody for directions but a fellow Indian. Other people cheer upon meeting another from their homeland, but it’s rare to see two Indians on vacation sharing a drink somewhere in London or NYC. We avoid each other, a mix of caution and contempt. Sad, really.

And when this happens back home, to be cut to size by someone who only has an exaggerated sense of entitlement, it feels terrible. It is the worst impediment keeping us from enjoying our tipple and being open about it — the reason why some of us choose to secretly gag on a drink and continue drinking it rather than voice what we truly think about it.

Wine, if anything, is democratic, and wine drinkers should be so too. New ideas, the kind that will change the industry, can spring forth from anyone, anywhere. To be stubborn about rituals and rites is akin to retarding the process of wine enjoyment and proliferation.

I may never accost the server at the embassy again, but I do hope for his own sake that he isn’t still prissy about serving Champagne in saucers. If the best way to learn about wine is by drinking it, then any odour-free receptacle will serve the purpose acceptably well.

The next time you meet a self-styled expert who insists on telling you how it is done, humour him/her. And, don’t forget to ask for a Patiala of whatever is being served!