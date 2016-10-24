Pooja Jhaveri’s kitty full of offers

The designer-turned-actor, to be seen next in ‘Dwaraka’, is making the most of her opportunities

HYDERABAD: Pooja Jhaveri is a graphic designer turned actor, a Gujarati girl who moved to Mumbai for her studies. One last saw her in the Dhanush-Keerthy Suresh starrer Rail (Thodari in Tamil) as a movie star. Has she left graphic designing for good? “I don’t practice any more but am into a lot of creative stuff. I am not trained in cinema, it just happened. I went to an audition and got selected for Bham Bholenath. I have been patient with my career, this is my second year here and as of now I am very happy. I’ve been getting a few Bollywood offers, but if I go there I need to be selective,” the actress to be seen next in the Diwali release Dwaraka says.

Despite having minimal presence in Rail, working with the director and Dhanush was a very good experience, she says. “It doesn’t affect me that my films haven’t done well. Even when Bham Bholenath, my first film had not released, I had almost three films on hand. I never took a break and was shooting for commercials. I am lucky that I am still getting offers. As if now I have a Tamil film and some offers in Telugu that I can’t talk about now,” she reveals. She has also been a part of Sumanth Ashwin’s Right Right . Her next assignments will begin in November.

She’d signed Dwaraka after her first two Telugu films. Dwaraka has a connection with the Dwaraka city and is apparently about a hero turning into a Baba. The place he lands in is Dwaraka, a society. Does he become a Baba by circumstances or choice and why is to be seen on screen.

Pooja says that the Telugu industry focuses more on commercial aspects while the Tamil industry gives more importance to the plot and not the hero or heroine. Are you happy with what you got or your best is yet to come? “I am not the happiest person, but I hope there is more to come and that it comes soon. This character in Dwaraka is of a very homely Hyderabadi girl who keeps to herself; she’s not expressive and open to love. How someone’s (Vijay Devarakonda) love changes her is the point. I loved working with the director Srinivas Ravindra, who has a good reasoning power and justification behind every scene . Every small expression has a logic and he has clarity of what he wants. He explains what he wants and then tells us to do what we can,” she signs off.