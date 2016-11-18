My son wants to look like a dude. My idea of cool may not be the same as his. What is this obsession with it? Apparently because men that come off as cool are viewed as more attractive and more powerful.

Trying too hard could turn you into a fake sometimes. So, how do you become the coolest guy in the room while still being yourself?

Stand tall



Looking cool starts with a strong presence. It’s how well you carry yourself in front of others. Having a good straight posture when you’re standing up (or sitting down) is crucial here. Slouching, slumping, making yourself look small are gestures that can signal weakness or timidness.

Avoid them and always check whether you’re doing them subconsciously. Instead, focus on feeling tall and powerful — and letting it reflect your posture. You should believe you look good.

Don’t try too hard



Minimalist is the word in vogue. You’re not going to impress people if they feel your words and actions are contrived. The key is to do fewer things and do them effortlessly — think James Bond. He never fidgets or twitches. He speaks slowly with an even tone, takes emotion out of the equation and is always cool, calm and collected. We should all strive to be as poised as he is.

Wear stylish shades



That’s right — sunglasses are cool. They aren’t just meant to block out UV light and protect your eyes. They complement your face and bring out your personality.

Well-fitted jeans



Everybody has a pair of jeans; they’re convenient and fashionable. To be the coolest guy in jeans, consider the different fitting factors:

a) Waistline measurement

b) Inseam measurement

c) Fit style (thigh and seat proportions)

d) Leg cut (change in pant leg size from top to bottom)

Add some stubble



Clean-shaven is probably the most “proper” look, but every man needs a little facial hair. With beards being the flavour of the season, you could do with just a stubble from a couple of days without shaving. It’s the look of a stylish modern-day alpha male.

Walk into a room and know people



You’re automatically seen as the cool guy in the room when you reach out to familiar people and act like you know them well. This means you may have to recall or research some names. It’s also about exuding the kind of vibe you give off when you meet an old friend. The trick is being effortless.

Assume everyone likes you



This one involves a “mind over matter” kind of power. Believe that you’re well-liked. But don’t go giving a stranger a big hug. You don’t want them taken aback by the sudden gesture of closeness. You should still respect their space.

Smile naturally



Once you’ve caught people’s attention and start talking, it’s no longer about that million-dollar smile.

A more natural and sincere smile can influence others to see the positive side of things.

Be a good listener



You may have some great stories to share at a gathering.

But what people really like is a guy who “actively” listens, engages others in talking more about their interests, gives honest compliments and asks follow-up questions to keep them going, tries not to interrupt people and makes them feel important.

(Write to me at staystylish24x7@gmail.com)