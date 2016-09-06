NIKHIL VARMA explores the bylanes of Johnson Market and gorges on its various culinary delights

The mere mention of Johnson Market would send most food lovers in Bengaluru in a tizzy instantly conjuring up images of smoky beef kebabs and phaal at Siddique, the shawarmas at Fanoos and the flavourful beef biryani from Khazana. From Iranian sheek kebabs to phaal and mughalai naans, plum cakes to khajurs and dil pasand and washing it all down with cool sodas or hot suliemani tea, Johnson Market has the answer to everything to do with food.

We start our culinary trip with the obligatory visit to Makkah Cafe. It is choc-a-bloc with patrons, ranging from students to office goers and groups of retired evening walkers. We munch on oily crunchy warm peas and onion samosas, served on paper and a cup of hot suliemani tea and strike a conversation with college student Risabh Mathur. He munches on some salty biscuits and says, " I started coming here about 10 years ago. I used to come to the market with my parents. While my mother will purchase vegetables and meats, me and my dad would feast on the samosas at Makkah and head to Fanoos for a shawarma roll. I used to be fascinated seeing the grills roasting the meats. I love the food options in the market.”

We enter the small hall in the wall joint and are joined by call centre executive Prashant Kumar. “Makkah opens at five in the morning and stays on till midnight. It is the best place to head for some hot chai and snacks. I remember downing more than 30 cups of suliemani chai at Makkah over conversations with my friends. It is a nice place and offers the hustle and bustle of a real marketplace, which is very different from the somewhat insulated coffee places. I love the triangular naans, filled with dry fruits and a dash of coconut. It is something that I have not found anywhere outside Bengaluru.”

Giving a historical perspective about the marketplace, city chronicler Mansoor A. says, “It is believed to have been a stable for horses belonging to Aga Ali Asker, a businessman from Iran. The British converted it into a market in the 1920s. It has a lot of Iranian and Anglo Indian influence. Johnson Market sells everything from stationary items to vegetables and meats. I enjoy coming here since you get to witness cultural diversity. It is a paradise for meat eaters and I head here every year for Ramzan, when you get many Irani specialities."

Our next stop is Siddique Kabab Centre, a legendary culinary joint located just off the road. It is jam packed and we order portions of beef rolls and the phaal. As he stirs the roasting meat, one of the attendants says, “We sell more than 300 plates of kebabs everyday. We have many regulars who come and order food and eat in their cars, since we do not have a large enough seating space.”

Seating space is hardly a concern for automobile engineer Nipun G. “I used to be a regular to this place when I used to stay on Langford Road. I stay in JP Nagar now and still make a weekly visit. I love the beef kebabs and the rolls. Their portions are huge. The kebabs are the major reason why I do not want to give up non-vegetarian food. They make it fresh and do not add preservatives.”

Our last stop for the day is Fanoos, that had been serving up rolls, biryanis and shawarmas for generations of patrons.

“I was always fascinated by shawarma and this was one of the first places I tasted this delicious rolls from West Asia. I am hooked to the shawarma filled with mayonnaise and chicken strips. The rolls at Fanoos are simply out of the world. They are very filling, full of meat and offer more flavours than regular rolls. It should be eaten hot. I make it a point to get here by six in the evening so that I can belt the fresh stock.”

Shakir Hussain and his brothers run Fanoos and are proud of its history. “We introduced rolls to Bengaluru in the 1970s. We have remained very popular and have patrons across the world, from Los Angeles to Vietnam. The recipe was created by my great grandmother and involves in-house masalas and fresh meat pieces. We decided not to opt for a franchise model since we did not want the taste or flavour to be compromised. We have fans of our food spanning multiple generations.” says Shakir.

Any culinary journey to Johnson Market will be incomplete without sampling the biriyani at Khazana, a small store behind Fanoos. The biriyani is so popular that the restaurant runs out of stock by 2 in the afternoon. “It is packed with flavours, the meat is cooked to perfection and just slides off the bone. I would say that this is easily one of the best biriyanis in the city,” says musician Rahul K.