PANKAJA SRINIVASAN survives a five-kilometre run at the Coimbatore Marathon 2016 and lives to tell the tale

Next year I will be a volunteer, I promise my whining feet and beg them to keep moving. I know if they won’t, I will keel over. Volunteers do not have to run. They have to stand around in groups shouting “Come on, you can do it, very good, very good...” They are definitely having more fun than I am having.

To take my mind off my feet, I plan what I am going to tell JP when I meet him next. He was the one who convinced me that I could do it. “It is nothing. You can easily do 5K,” he said and sent me WhatsApp messages every night reminding me to turn up for practice the following morning.And that is how I am here, at the Coimbatore Marathon 2016. Also, having written a series of articles about other runners leading to the Marathon, I rashly commit to writing a first person account of it.

It all starts off pleasantly enough. Early morning, cool breeze, empty streets, no killer buses…

And the amazing spectacle of thousands and thousands of people gathered in one spot. There is camaraderie, laughter and excited chatter. Corporate buddies in their company t-shirts limber up. Over the heads, I see selfie sticks being waved around. The compère makes feeble jokes but they are received with delight. All of us are in a good mood. I stretch, twist, turn, stand on one foot, touch my toes and try not to look as smug and self-important as I feel. “Three, two, one…” and we are off, but not before I turn on my fitness app and promise it activity like it has never seen before.

The run starts. The jolly mass of people in bright red t-shirts move together chattering and giggling. Some look self-conscious with straps around their arms that hold their mobiles, iPods and, in one case, even a bottle of water! I watch indulgently, as younger people sprint past me. But I am happy to just mosey along, taking in the scenery — the gorgeous tree, the beautiful bungalow... it is such a wonderful thing that, for a change, the pedestrian is king. The road stretches out endlessly in front of us and not a vehicle is in sight.

Crossing Avanashi Road is child’s play. The few people I started off with are now behind me and I congratulate myself on my astonishing speed. Two young men walk ahead of me and I sternly ask them why they are not running. They look like they are from the armed forces. They are from the navy, they say, and explain that they are volunteers. So they don’t need to run. As an afterthought, they also inform me that some of their buddies are running the 21K. Chastened, I hurry ahead. It is easy. I pass familiar landmarks — a bakery, Tangerine Restaurant, Subway — all places I have frequented and are responsible for my making heavy weather of this run. I pass a bunch of familiar faces holding a banner, cheering the runners along. They are the friendly staff of That’s Y-On The Go. May be it is because they recognise me that they give an extra loud cheer.

By now I have tired of the scenery and am not inclined to wave back or smile at the volunteers. Then I notice something. People who were way behind are now ahead of me. Is that a smug smile they are throwing in my direction? Furious, I pick up the pace, but nothing moves. The rushing sound in my ears is getting louder and there are spots swimming in front of my eyes. I am sweating out of every pore. It is izzat ka sawal, I tell myself, and grasp at the vanishing skirts of izzat, who refuses to wait for me. I dig out my mobile to check on my fitness app. On cue, it informs me that I have run three kilometres. I have earned a water break. I teeter to a halt in front of one of the many stands and quaff off several glasses. Almost immediately I realise that is a big mistake and now I want a bathroom break. I slow down to a cautious walk and, only when I see familiar landmarks that tell me I am not too far from the finishing point, do I jog again on my trembling legs.

The roar increases. Thankfully this time it is not in my ears. It is in the Stanes School where each batch of runners that enters the gates is loudly welcomed. I run in the direction of the food stall where I will get my life-saving coffee. I smell Iodex, as I stagger past the medical assistance cell, and move aside to allow some volunteers carrying a lady on a stretcher pass by. “Collect your medal, collect your medal,” shouts someone and turns me in the right direction. A medal on a ribbon is placed around my neck and the feeling is sweet. Izzat is firmly back in my grasp and I float towards the pongal-vadai stall.

Winners

21 K Male/Female

First: Anoop Prakash/E. Vasanthamani

Second: Nagesh Pawar/Soniya

Third: Swamy SA/Banupriya

Veteran Male/Female:

First: Mohamed Idris/Radha Rangarajan

Second: Ramesh Kanjilimadhom/Urmila Surana

Third: Mohan Kumar/Jessy Thomas

10 K Male/Female:

First: Karthik B./Anupriya K

Second: Rajeesh TR/Sowmiya S

Third: Vinoth GN/Arpitha Nagaraja

Veteran: Male/Female

First: Pandu Rangan/Asha Ajay

Second: Narayanan TM/Sudha Chandrashekar

Third: Chandran Nair M/Kalimani A

The fourth edition of the Coimbatore Marathon, organised in aid of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, saw 12500 people participate in the 21K, 10K and 5K categories with a 1000 more as volunteers.