Himanshu Verma on bringing the Saree Festival to the city, and the drape’s timeless elegance

Himanshu Verma’s first memory of the versatile sari dates back to his mother and extended family. And then, in 2006, the art curator decided to wear one himself. Since then, he has celebrated the drape across cities and fora, showing people how versatile the garment is.

“We boys grew up seeing women in the family wear the sari, and it was part of our collective consciousness. What I love most about it is that it is open-ended and takes on the shape of the body. It allows you to customise, and is unisex. More importantly, it is part of an artistic journey. You can interpret it all your life and still find new meaning.”

It is to find such meanings that Himanshu has been holding the Saree Festival since 2014. After annual editions in Delhi, he took it to Mumbai last year, and has brought it to Chennai (till October 9)and Bangalore (October 12-16) in 2016.

The event here will be held at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road. The panel discussion held on Thursday focussed on its everyday appeal and its intrinsic link to the city.

Most designers love that Chennaiites continue to embrace the drape, and Himanshu is no different. “It’s wonderful how people in Chennai and Kolkata have made it theirs. It’s not niche, but very accessible.” So, how does he think they will react to newer interpretations of the drape and its new vocabulary? “I’m waiting to see that too,” he says.

Over the decade that he’s been draping saris, Himanshu’s taste has evolved from blingy to subtle handlooms — his most preferred style is a plain sari with a border. And, Himanshu says that as his style quotient changes, he discovers yet another treasure trove to dip into.

What Himanshu hopes to discuss in Chennai are three aspects — draping, accessorising and blouse styling. “I’m looking more at general draping styles, focussed on the individuals and their comfort level, rather than regional styles,” he says.

As for Himanshu, his favourite is a sari worn like a dhoti, with the pallu draped in the Thakurbari style.

The workshop (Rs. 2,000 a person, inclusive of lunch) will be held today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the evening, from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., watch Lady Anandi, the story of an actor-writer who is haunted by the ghost of her maternal great grandfather — a female impersonator in regional theatre in the late 1800s.

The exhibition on Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) will feature a variety of saris from across the country, from traditional to contemporary and everything in between. It will also stock classic and contemporary jewellery.

The show is conceived, curated and presented by Red Earth, and the workshop and performance are supported by Amethyst. To register, email himanshu@ redearthindia.com.