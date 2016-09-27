Tharun James Jimani’s second book is about a millennial couple in Mumbai fighting their inner demons under the shadow of a larger-than-life Bollywood star

Tharun James Jimani follows up his sweetly-sardonic Cough Syrup Surrealism with Mornings After (Bloomsbury, Rs. 350), which tells the story of Thomas, who is struggling with writer’s block and alcoholism, Sonya, who is looking to give up her corporate job to do something meaningful, and a Bollywood superstar, the Torso, who inspires devotion from his fans and derision from the media in equal measure. The 32-year-old Delhi-based writer talks of gender, romance, addiction and growing up. Excerpts

Can you tell me about the genesis of the book?

Mornings After was originally a short story about a sleepy couple still in bed one morning while their maid cleaned up around them in late 2012. About a year later, I had been working on something else and struggling with it when I reread the short story, and suddenly I knew what I wanted to write about, I knew these were the characters to tackle the situation I had in mind, and it just sort of took shape from there.

Would you describe Mornings After as a romance?

It is a love story, maybe, but in my head most of those characters love themselves more than each other, as should be the case, to be fair.

The protagonists are not particularly lovable or heroic?

No. I wanted them to be real.

In the book, you say writing is dead in the water. Has social media killed writing?

Well, Thomas says writing is dead in the water. But he is a bit of curmudgeon, isn’t he? Did radio or cinema kill writing? Is writing a movie or a web series somehow less cerebral than writing a novel? Maybe we just need to write on platforms and for media that is most accessible.

Why did you choose the Nirbhaya case to be the stone in the lake that casts ripples through the novel?

I want to be very clear that the novel is not about the Nirbhaya case, but the ripples it cast as you put it. I haven’t run the analytics but there is no doubt about the impact the case had on dialogue countrywide.

In the novel, Sonya is severely shaken by an incident on her way home from a party only to wake up to the news of the Nirbhaya case. It shakes her out of an older inertia, and she decides she wants to facilitate a more nuanced conversation - by starting a literary magazine focussed on gender.

Like Chennai and Trivandrum in Cough Syrup Surrealism, Mumbai is as much a character as Thomas and Sonya. Could you comment on the setting of the novel?

I don’t know if it is Bombay so much as it is Bandra. So much has been written about Bombay that I’d be foolish to even try getting the city right. But I lived there for a couple of years, in Bandra, and the neighbourhood was less intrusive than anywhere else I’d lived in India. The characters in Mornings After are all immigrants in Mumbai, live with friends rather than family, have varied perspectives, and most importantly, make enough money to afford that luxury- not of everybody knowing your name, but the opposite — the luxury of anonymity.

Why did you choose Thomas and Sonya to be Malayalis?

Being a Malayali living outside Kerala comes with so much baggage. It is crazy how infantilised we are. There is so much premium parents place on our being Daddy’s little girl or Mommy’s little boy well into adulthood, into our 20s and 30s all the way till marriage, on our being asexual beings. And typically non-confrontationally, the children play the part- we live this whole other life on our own and become this other person when we visit home. It applies cross-country probably, across multiple cultures, but I wanted to get the dichotomy right in a cultural setting I knew inside out.

Why the celebration of the 90s?

I’m obsessed with the Nineties. And Thomas is obsessed with the Nineties, possibly because he is a bit of a lost soul and the Nineties lacked the immediacy of life post-internet, of “search and you will receive”. In Thomas’s case, it was also a defining moment economically – his father is an “Achayan”, a Malayali Catholic rubber plantation owner, faced with bequeathing a life far more ordinary to his son after the earlier land redistribution and the more recent market crash. When Thomas grudges the 21st century or internet for killing long form, he is also bemoaning social change and market forces for redistributing his privilege.

The book talks of job security versus entrepreneurship. Do you prefer one over the other? Why?

It just came up a lot in conversations at the time. Everybody had a great idea for an app, everybody was starting up something and throwing around terms such as actualisation and billion dollar valuations, but these people never seemed to be able to foot the bill. The ones who did pick up the bills on the other hand, the ones with adult jobs, seemed to hate their very existence, couldn’t stand the apparent compromise. I’m sure people have hated their boss, or colleagues, since the time someone wrote out the first pay cheque. But at least hate is an emotion. The almost-military optimism of the start-up guys, the absolute conviction that theirs was the next big thing that seemed to me a greater misery. It seems cruel to expect a person to be that upbeat all the time.

Could you elaborate on the alpha and the beta male?

Thomas is working on a book about Indian masculinity and particularly about a breed of men he calls the Beta Male. All the lampooning of alpha male culture and dude bros on Twitter – that is a very small audience, almost exclusively online. Half the brands in the country are asking men to “share the load”, but the pop cultural zeitgeist of the century is still John Abraham stepping out of a pool in Speedos. It may have inverted the male gaze, but it also centred the camera on a very specific type of male.

You walk into a theka in Gurgaon after nine, take a look around you, and you know exactly where you stand in the hierarchy of maleness. You can physically feel all that work at the gym dissipate when you are face-to-face with a guy looking for a fight in a tough neighbourhood. It is the tyranny of the male gaze in reverse – being looked right through, like you don’t even count.

And women have their own notions of masculinity, don’t they? I have friends who love that their husbands help out in the kitchen, but don’t necessarily want their families to know. It is patriarchy’s longest running in-joke: your woman’s honour is your honour. Which means you better look, walk and talk like you can take care of the little lady, physically and financially. Thomas wants to write about that guy, the Beta Male, and his experience of maleness.

What are The Girlfriend Chronicles?

They are a series of blogposts Thomas writes about him and Sonya and their life together. They are retellings of stuff that happens between them — fitted with a normalized, less outlier, framework. In the blogposts, Thomas has a normal job and friends, Sonya’s tendency to be overbearing is romanticised, his addiction and inadequacies are almost cute. They’re in a kinder, healthier, relationship.

He writes them for her, because he knows she loves reading about them. Or maybe it is how he thinks she wishes they really were.

The Torso is very obviously Salman Khan. Comment.

I’ve always been fascinated by the mass appeal of Bollywood, but the true Bhai fan gives fandom a whole new meaning. The categorisation may not be entirely innocent of classist and possibly bigoted trappings, but it is still a very unique phenomenon. The Torso, who is a Bollywood superstar, is the anti-thesis to Thomas’s Beta Male in Mornings After. He inspires almost comically distinctive ideals of masculinity in his fans. The Torso is less Salman Khan, and more the actor’s particular positioning and branding.

What next?

Something fun and life-affirming. Not necessarily a book, but definitely something happy.