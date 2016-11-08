Android auto is now for everyone, Samsung is working on its own AI assistant, and some podcasts we want you to check out

Android Auto - now on your phone

Google's navigation platform designed for in-car use, Android Auto, was previously available only as an inbuilt feature on stereo head units. This is now set to change as the company is introducing it on smartphones as an app. The Android Auto app wil lhave the same interface as the one currently available on car music players, with large buttons, navigation and music playback control, and voice command support. It can link up to the car's sound system via Bluetooth or aux, and can even be set to launch automatically when it connects to the car's Bluetooth. The app is being rolled out in the countries where Android Auto is currently available.

Chrome gets new features

Google is experimenting with a simple, yet useful feature on Chrome for mobile, switching the navigation bar to the bottom. The new layout would make it much more touch-friendly, and is an approach already adopted by some of its competitors, namely Safari and Internet Explorer.

Another imminent update is VR support within Chrome, meaning users will be able to view VR content within Chrome itself, without needing to download a separate app.

Galaxy S8 may come with its own AI assistant

Samsung is already hard at work on the Galaxy S8 for next year, and the rumours have started trickling in. Word on the street is that the phone will feature Samsung's own take on the virtual assistant, which some say will be called Bixby, giving it some personality. Manufacturers have begun to realise how the AI will soon be at the heart of the smartphone experience, and have begun giving it it's due. According to Samsung, the assistant will be an open platform, aimed at getting things done without opening multiple apps and allowing developers to add their services to it, aiding its growth rate. The Galaxy S8 may also come with a physical button just to call on the assistant.

Three podcasts to check out this week

Startalk: Everyone's favourite astrophysicist and cool dude Neil Degrasse Tyson explores the mysteries of the universe supported by knowledgeable and hilarious colleagues, ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to comedian Chuck Nice.

Lore: Perfect for a dose of the chills right before dozing off, this award-winning podcast narrated in Aaron Manhke's eeriely soothing voice tackles the unexplained. From vampires and werewolves to ghosts and ghouls, Lore has a little bit of the supernatural, rooted in the world around us.

Screenjunkies Movie Fights: Love movies and talking about them? Often longer than an hour, these debates see movie geeks passionately debating which fairy tales deserve live-action adaptations, pitching their version of movie plots, and much more. Though the content is heavily-superhero centric, a wide variety of panellists mean Movie Fights is a grea tway to expand your movie knowledge and pick up some recommendations.