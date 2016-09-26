The actress is at peace with her career, balancing quality with quantity

“It’s not often that you get to play a double role within a commercial framework, have that scope to perform and experiment with the way you look,” are the first words that Tamannaah speaks about her dual role in the trilingual Abhinetri that releases for Dasara across the globe. She plays the roles of a housewife and an actress in the movie. However, she says she doesn’t like the tags of ‘female-oriented’ or ‘heroine-dominated’ associated with the film.

Horror-comedy

The trilingual marks her foray into the horror-comedy arena, which she feels has come to her in the right time. “Risk comes with every film, but the decision to do this was an instinctive one. It’s important to reinvent after something like Baahubali and Oopiri,” she remarks. This wasn’t her first offer to do horror films, “I didn’t want to pick up something clichéd and I accepted Abhinetri for its commercial appeal.” As a spectator, she is not a big fan of the genre and says ‘I don’t watch anything scary’, but maintains that the television series Scream (which is on the funnier side) is among her favourites.

What made Abhinetri challenging for Tamannaah was essaying a dual role, and having to shoot it thrice (this included the dances). “It was very tough to handle it. I think Prabhudeva sir did it better. Initially the idea was to do it only in Tamil and Hindi. The move for a trilingual was a natural one, given the market most of us had here.” The backdrop of the film industry in Abhinetri is as authentic as it can get, she shares. “For the shots where we do touch ups and get ready, we were asked to be like the way we were without a camera.”

She’s come to terms with balancing quality and quantity in terms of her offers, though having not taken a single off this year. Okkadochhadu with Vishal, Baahubali 2 and a film with Simbu are keeping her busy for now. “I’m at peace with my work now. I do want to sign Hindi films and even got to listen to several interesting scripts after Baahubali. But there’s only so much I can do in a certain time, I’m human too.”

Tamannah finds it fun to balance her regular offers with appearances in special songs . Ahead of her song appearance in the Kannada-Telugu film Jaguar, she points that audiences like to see her in them and her counterparts Kajal, Shruti and others scoring big with special songs. “I think Bollywood is fine with it. It’s here that people need to be more open.”