When we think of pampering ourselves, we think of weekends filled with facials, massages, manicures and pedicures. While these are great, they can be time-consuming. Instead, why not try a quick at-home pamper session mid-week? It’s a great way to rejuvenate and invigorate both body and mind, and take on the rest of the week with a satisfied smile on your face.

Scrub that long day away...



Some days, I just want to get home, lie down on my bed and laze. I find long stressful days like these are perfect for a little pamper session. Yes, you may groan at the thought of having to do things, but hear me out. Make your own face and body scrub — this is easy.

Do you throw out the coffee powder after using it in a filter or espresso machine? Save it. Keep it in the fridge for the best natural body scrub a person could use (Several brands also sell the same for exorbitant prices, but I find this to be a slightly more wallet-friendly option).

Coffee is a great way to reduce redness and puffiness, as well as a brilliant exfoliator that removes dead skin and leaves you moisturised and smelling great! You can also use this on your feet to remove dead skin between pedicures as a little top-up.

If you want some antioxidants, add a little cocoa in there and you’ve got yourself a party!

Throw on that face mask...



My favourite mid-week face mask may sound like something you want to eat, but let me tell you, it works. All you need is some gram flour (great to dry out blemishes), honey (anti-bacterial), turmeric (anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant), oats (gentle scrub) and a dash of milk (to bind).

Once you get a paste-like consistency, apply it on your face and neck. You could also swap turmeric for cocoa powder, if you want. Like you do with any mask that contains gram flour, once it dries and it hurts to move your face, take it off. You’ll find your skin feeling amazing and looking much brighter and alive. If this mask is followed by the cocoa-coffee scrub, you will most certainly be glowing.

Now, moisturise!



Moisturising can do wonders for any kind of skin — be it dull, oily, acne-prone, dry or even tired. I’m all for oils on the face (I may sound like a broken record at this point, but it’s true), so get your moisture all nicely sealed in.

A heavy-duty moisturiser for the body (anything with cocoa or shea butter, or even just lightweight coconut oil) is a must! And don’t forget those cuticles — I often find the most neglected part of our bodies are our hands. So, moisturise those cuticles with almond oil, as it also helps strengthen and nourish your nails.

Give it a try! And have fun making your own little concoctions.

The author is a make-up artist and hairstylist.