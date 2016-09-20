T. Suman and his wife Julaiikha recall their fairytale romance and wedding

Love stories have no shelf life. So it is with T. Suman and Julaiikha Patnam’s romance.

Sparks flew from their earliest encounters. Julaiikha played handball for India and Suman was impressed that she had represented the country and became curious to know more about her.

From childhood to St. Francis College, Julaiikha always kept her parents in the loop. Though she rarely ventured out on her ownthey were used to her being away for her handball training. So the couple used this opportunity to get away in Suman’s Audi that bears a striking number plate —2020. They’d even fly off as far as Bangalore to spend time with each other. Fairly popular, he did his bit not to make things public. Girls recognising Suman and taking selfies with him got Julaiikha’s goat, while he enjoyed the attention. Girls longed to be his dance partners at a common friend’s wedding in Goa but Suman insisted on Julaiikha. After the ceremony, he popped the question with a red rose, knowing her fondness for flowers and balloons!

Suman introduced her to his parents who instantly liked her. They in turn made a formal proposal to her parents. The run-up to the union hit a road-block when their horoscopes didn’t match, her parents being deeply traditional. Suman’s suave persuasion won them over, the elders resorting to remedial prayers to sort out the differences.

He wouldn’t spare the opportunity to rib her about her family’s belief in numerology and astrology. Once she refused to meet him for an hour, for it wasn’t auspicious. Suman returned the favour in due course, keeping her waiting for an identical span of time. “I was against marrying a six-footer, for I’d have to wear high heels all the time,” she moans but quickly adds, “I feel blessed to open my eyes each morning, seeing him gazing at me.” To which he counters, “Only for one week !” The constant leg-pulling keeps the couple on its toes and close.

Marital bliss could not have begun on a better note as she handed him an envelope. Carefully packed and preserved was the red rose he had proposed to her with.