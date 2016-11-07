Delhiites are always game for a piece of mithai, but during the festive season sweets bring them ‘the pleasures of heaven and hell combined’. Read on...

Diwali may have passed but the taste of its sweets lingers after Bhaiyya Dooj and Chhat Puja, with the souls of the ancestors also willy-nilly participants in belief at least. Sweets become more mouth-watering during festivals, said a descendant of Bhimsen-Baijnath, the famous petha-dalmoth seller. There is no religion in which sweets, of which there are a thousand kind, do not take prominence in celebrations. X’mas, New Year’s, Id and Bakrid all cater to the sweet-tooth, but during Holi, Diwali, Dussehra mithai is in greater demand, probably more than in any other religion. It’s sweets, sweets and more sweets then, despite the risk of adulteration. The history of sweets goes back at least five thousand years if not more. They were there in the Ramayan and Mahabharat days in India. Egypt, Greece and Rome had them too – and earlier still the Phoenicians. Some assert that their traders came to buy not only jewellery, cloth and spices from India but also basketfuls of sweets made from ghee, milk, khoya, dahi and sugar.

Rajas and Maharajas had huge laddoos made at festivals and marriages inside which were hidden gold coins (asharfis). At the wedding of Seth Laxman Prasad’s son, hundred rupee notes were inserted inside motichur laddoos at a time when 100 rupees was equivalent to about Rs. 2000 now. At his uncle Seth Tarachand’s marriage, Queen Victoria pure silver coins were mixed with besan to make laddoos for the guests in the late 19th Century when the medieval era was still not over.

After the English took over Delhi under Lord Lake in 1803, they settled down in Chandni Chowk. When Christmas came they could not eat the Western confectionery they had ordered from Calcutta, as it had got delayed. So they ate sweets from the shop of Ghantewala, established about a decade earlier, and liked them so much that even their Resident at the Mughal Court, General Ochterlory had “mithai” every evening along with his 13 Bibis. Same was the case with one of his successors, Sir Thomas Metcalfe whose Matka Kothi was full of sweets at Christmas time.

The shop of Ghantewala, which ceased to exist a year back, was patronised since 1793 by Shah Alam who used to send for sweets from it nearly every other day, but particularly on festive occasions – both Muslim and Hindu. Parmal-ki-mithai was among his favourites, along with ghewar and anarse-ki-goli at monsoon time. The amount of sweets bought is difficult to guess but the whole harem ate them, princes, princesses, queens and, of course, the Mughal ruler, along with the elephant sent to fetch them. Needless to say, some got sick and the royal hakim was called to cure them with “Gulbadapshan” and assorted anardana churans.

The Dastarkhwan of Shah Jahan had a sumptuous spread of dishes and also sweets which were eaten as dessert. The emperor did not like eating with the English merchants at his court as they ate with unwashed hands and drank water during the meal, when etiquette demanded that they did so either at the beginning or end of the meal. The Firangis preferred to eat the sweets offered by putting them in toilet paper so that their hands did not get soiled. This was highly displeasing to Shah Jahan as they used the same kind of paper in the bathroom.

Mumtaz Mahal’s fondness for sweets was well known and after each of the 14 deliveries she had, several thals (dishes) full of sweets and fruits were presented to her and her maids of honour. Shah Jahan, who fulfilled his beloved wife’s every wish, incidentally, was the one who is said to have created the sweet petha, not only as dessert for the 20,000-odd workers building the Taj but also as nourishment for them. Even to this day the city of the Taj is famous worldwide for its petha, the jinns too were rumoured to buy from the Mithai-ka-Pul every night. Mithai-ka-Pul or bridge of sweets was not confined to Agra alone. Delhi also has a Mithai-ka-Pul in the Pul Bangash area but whether jinns visited it too is a moot point.

In Parantha Gali of Chandni Chowk people who eat different kinds of paranthas end up by eating the sweet put on their pattal on a leafspread. A favourite is rabri, though some prefer rasmalai. Jalebis and imarti of Chandni Chowk are also famous as is the kulfi cooled in ice. While Odisha, Bihar and Bengal vie for the honour of having introduced rasgolla, it is Delhi which not only savours this sweet but also its twin, the gulab jamun. Halwa-sone also takes pride of place, more so as it is not as sweet as gulab jamun and even people who don’t have a sweet-tooth can enjoy it. Besides Chandni Chowk, Ajmal Khan market, Connaught Place and Bengali market are also famous for sweets. Nathu’s is a famous sweet shop and so also Haji Kallan’s joint in Matia Mahal. Not far from it is Sheerin Bhavan or the ‘palace of sweets’. It is here that people congregate on festivals to enjoy mithai.

All in all, the amount of sweets made and consumed in Delhi during the festive season is anybody’s guess. One conservative estimate puts it at over 500 maunds per day. This despite the fact that doctors keep advising people to avoid sweets because of the risk of diabetes. But who listens? Talking of laddoos, besan ones are said to be medicinal in their effect. Moong-ki-dal laddoos are also for those not with a sweet-tooth. Pedas, both brown and white, are just as delicious as khoya barfi-plain and the one embellished with condiments like pishtas. Khurma and balushai are also less sweet than other mithai but kalakand is a hot favourite, along with gajar halwa. According to a Turkish doctor who visited the court of Aurangzeb, Indian sweets contained the pleasures of heaven and hell combined. Heaven when they were eaten at ease and hell if someone ate as a glutton.

Barfi may be the most expensive sweet but its variant made of besan is the delight of the villagers who cannot afford the white burfi, covered with silverfoil. To the wide array of mithai have been added cakes, pasteries, chocolates, toffees, milk cake and puddings of late. As Shakespeare observed through the mouth of John of Gaunt, lying on his death-bed, the last taste of sweets like music lingers on – one in the mouth and the other in the mind. No wonder the Purabia halwais of Delhi are still famous, for they were the ones who made the puri-halwa and mithai at Raja Dashrath’s shraadh at which even the sun and moon gods came disguised as Brahmins until their identity was discovered by Lord Rama.