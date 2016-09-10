Will someone please bring back the simplicity and love of good old desserts?

I had a pleasant surprise this morning. An old acquaintance called up asking me to share the recipe of the peanut brittle I had given her two years ago! I was thrilled. The shoe is usually on the other foot. I regularly beg recipes from friends family and colleagues; rarely am I asked for one.

I love sweets, but am not so good at making them. I make the occasional trifle or shakkara pongal; nothing more ambitious than that, but I am full of admiration for those who do. I don’t mean the frightening architectural nightmares in Masterchef. That is more like a performance one watches and then goes to bed, but would never dream of making.

But I am thinking more of the molten mysorepak I have watched in wonder, rising up in a golden froth and finally ending up as a beautifully crumbly sweet in variegated shades of golden yellow. And have you ever watched women making rava laddus? The deft movement of their hands shaping snow white laddus that grow in great piles in front of them is mesmerising. I remember at my grandmother’s, all of us polishing off stacks of crisp hot obattus (puranpolis) with generous dollops of home-made ghee with nary a guilty thought.

Ours was a ‘Chiroti’ wedding, which meant it evoked instant approval from our finickiest guests. Chiroti is a flaky pastry that is covered with powdered sugar and then hot badam milk is poured over it. Not my personal favourite, as it turns into a soggy mess in seconds, but people go into raptures over it. I was sorely disappointed at a recent wedding I attended where, instead of these noble oldies, we got a sad fruit salad with indifferent ice cream and some indeterminate burfi.

But oh the smell of jaggery and coconut being stirred into a garnet, glistening stuffing. Bite into the soft white kozhakattai and all that hot, sticky and sweet stuffing is pure heaven. Jaggery always adds the x factor. I love sandesh from Bengal but, when made from Nolen Gurh, it is something else entirely. And now we have a nolen gurh ice cream, which is every bit as tasty as it sounds. A fruit salad with bananas and coconut with shavings of jaggery, a dash of cardamom and, if you want, some dry fruits - you have a dessert fit for the gods. So delicious, made with ingredients easily available, quick to make and nutritious.

All this is making me really hungry, but I can’t not sing the praises of yoghurt as another great dessert champion. Of course the mishti doi or lal doi from Bengal is superlative. So is the Shrikhand. My mom still has yoghurt with just a spoonful of sugar when she has a yen for something sweet. But what is etched in my memory is the meandering walk I took in Nainital into a narrow gulli. Deep inside the old part of town, in a hole-in-the-wall stall sat a big man behind a bubbling cauldron. He ladled out crisp hot jalebis that he dunked into sugar syrup. And then handed it over in a donnai along with a plump scoop of thick, creamy dahi. This is a quarter of a century ago. But this dessert is still on my top of the charts.