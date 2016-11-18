The actor’s S3 is due for release

At 9 p.m. on Thursday night, social media went into a tizzy with actor Suriya’s announcement — that he was teaming up with director Selvaraghavan for his 36th film, for Dream Warrior Pictures. “Happy join hands with.....!!@selvaraghavan” the actor tweeted.

The news took many by surprise, but Suriya says he has wanted to work with Selva for many years now. “Actually, since Kaadhal Kondein. I particularly remember the dance he shot with Dhanush. Back then, he was editing the film opposite Mani Sir’s office and he played me some of the songs,” he recalls. Selva has also directed Suriya’s brother Karthi in Aayirathil Oruvan.

Suriya says what he was offered was “very interesting”. “After a point, you seek something new to do,” he adds.

The actor is busy; he’s just started work on Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and is awaiting the release of S3. “We wanted to announce this before anyone else leaks the news. Also, a film takes about six months pre-production time. So, the timing will be just right,” he smiles. And no, there’s nothing else he’s willing to reveal about the movie right now.