Occupation: Plastic cutting

So, you have come to get a key duplicated? Let me see it, please. It’s a rod-like mortice key and I’ve got just the machine to duplicate it. Give me five minutes and I’ll get it done for you. Gone are the days when duplicating a key was a laborious process, when you had to make it out of a mould. Now, it’s all mechanised. I have machines here in my shop that can duplicate all kinds of keys – tubular keys, cylinder keys, double glazing keys... within minutes. We even have an ‘immobilizer key’ machine with which you can duplicate ‘smart’ keys that come with built in sensor chips. Only, for that, you would need to bring the car/bike here and we will connect the machine to the car and re-programme it. When such a job comes, though, my younger son, Nithin Krishna, takes over. An M.Com graduate, he’s a whiz at computers. He often helps me out in the business. My elder son, Nirmal Kumar, meanwhile, is in event management.

I still prefer to work with my hands; it’s something I have been doing since I was 16 years old. I completed my SSLC and started working in plastic cutting. It’s only been 15 years or so since we started using precision machines. Before that we used to cut acrylic, vinyl, brass, glass, steel and so on manually, using tools like files and cutting blades, sketching out the design, cutting and then pasting it onto the required medium. It was a laborious process and you had to be very careful of measurements; a small mistake could cost you big. These days you can just key in the measurements and it comes out perfectly.

I’ve been at this job for almost 35 years now. I struck out on my own 12 years ago and opened this store, Anjali Plastics in Thakaraparambu. In addition to key duplicating, we make number plates, name boards, acrylic sings, LED signs, computerised pre-inked stamps... Actually, the real business is in the sign/name boards. For that too we have specialised machines. The current trend is for LED box signs, essentially sign boards that we fashion out of ACP (Aluminium Composite Panels), acrylic, vinyl stickers and so on, fitted with LED lighting from the inside. I’m, proud to say that several of the sign boards that I have made over the years adorn the façades of prominent restaurants and hotels in the city, the new Sri Aryaas Park restaurant in Thampanoor, for example.

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)