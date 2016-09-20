Suchita Ullal gave up an enterprising career to start her own soap-making business

After being in PR for decades, Suchita Ullal decided to take a break. She then “explored everything” she ever dreamt of doing and began looking for an option of working from home. “The first thought that came to my mind was baking as I am passionate about bread. I, however, chose soaps instead. My son, who lives abroad, is crazy about organic products. He would always ask me to pick up organic soaps for him and his friends living abroad. My constant trip to the organic soap shops drove me to dig deeper about what is in these hand-made soaps and I wondered if I could make them for him.”

She studied and did a lot of research on her own, but was still looking out for someone to teach her the basics. “One day a name popped up on the screen. I called her and she was conducting her last class before shifting base to Mumbai. She was gracious enough to invite me and taught me the basics,” recalls Suchita.

There are many processes in soap making – cold, hot and the melt-and-pour, explains Suchita, adding, “I had no clue about anything. But she simplified it all for me and stated that not all natural soaps are natural.”

After that workshop Suchita adds that her outlook on soap changed. For six months she studied, bought books and browsed the internet. “In the US, handmade soap is a huge industry. No soap looks alike as a lot of art work gets in to create each soap. That inspired me.”

So she got her protective gear and ingredients and started working on her first batch of soaps. And with bated breath she worked until it all just “flopped.”

Frustrated she put it all way till the wedding of her second son.

“I again bravely decided to create soaps as a return gift. This time, they turned out great. The feedback I got too was positive. That was my first large scale venture and I was hooked on to making soaps.”

Suchita soon became a member of online forums and clubs and started selling at flea markets. She sells at two flea markets every month.

“Though I don’t earn as much as I did when I was working, this has become my passion. It satisfies my creative side.” Now Suchita wants to expand her business and popularise Suchi’s Soaps. “As of now I am getting a few repeat orders. I am willing to customise the soaps too.” Since she is equally passionate about baking, Suchita adds that she tries out some of the baking combinations in her soaps too. So you will find apple and cinnamon soap with organic red and white clay soap, papaya juice soap, coconut milks soap and so on.

“The base of any soap is oil. And my soaps have a shelf life of a year. I make soaps in loaves that are cut into bars. The challenge is that a bar of hand-made soap costs more than the factory-produced one. I know it pinches your pocket, so I’ve priced mine between Rs. 100 and Rs.125 a bar.” Some of her soaps are decorated with natural flowers or dry flowers, which is a part of the soap. She is now looking at creating a special range of soaps for Diwali and is willing to take on customised orders too.

Suchita can be contacted on 9686602599 or suchita.ullal@gmail.com