… says Subhash Ramesh, a 17-year-old with many ideas for the practical use of technology

Subhash Ramesh may be just 17, but he talks like a seasoned tech guru. And considering his exposure (from the age of 3) to computers, it’s understandable how he speaks of his favourite subject – mobile phone applications – with the ease of a veteran.

His level of expertise was evident last month when the Freemont, California-based Grade 12 pupil of California Connections Academy was invited to conduct a two-day workshop on developing Android apps for students of Information Technology, Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering at Periyar Maniammai University in Vallam, Thanjavur.

“I chose the topic specifically because most colleges don’t offer courses in this subject,” says Subhash. “In the traditional system, students have to memorise all the theories before they can start doing anything practical. So they are losing time on thinking about the ‘how’ and ‘why’ and instead focusing on the ‘what’.”

An Honours GATE-qualified (Gifted and Talented Education) student, Subhash is a whiz at programming languages and cloud computing. He is also developing a natural language understanding engine based on deep learning neural networks and other machine learning algorithms. He has completed a month-long course from University of Maryland on programming mobile apps for handheld devices in 2014.

Among the apps that Subhash has worked on recently are a real-time disaster recovery system, to coordinate relief efforts. Inspired to create it after last year’s flooding in Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts, Subhash designed the app to streamline relief efforts by connecting volunteers to aid suppliers. He hopes to hand it over to civic authorities in charge of disaster relief as a service to the nation.

He is currently working on a music streaming service app that will customise playlists according to the user’s tastes, geographical location and time of day.

“Typically when something involves work from my side, I try to automate it,” explains Subhash. “I want the user to spend time listening to the music, not on creating playlists. The other thing is that nobody sits down just to listen to music anymore. Instead it is often part of the background to other activities.”

He has also guided engineering students in developing an app to track buses, using the open-source electronics platform called Arduino.

“To be truly successful, an app should be universal. When you talk about YouTube or WhatsApp, there is only one version, but everyone across the world uses it,” says Subhash.

Subhash’s interest in technology has mostly been self-acquired, says his father Ramesh Veemaraj, who runs a software and consulting firm in Fremont and was a co-participant at the Periyar Maniyammai University event last month.

“When he was 3, Subhash used to learn shlokas from his mom. Once I saw him sitting at the laptop, trying to click on the picture of a God on a shloka-teaching website, and the verses related to the idol. He kept on at it until he got it right,” he recalls.

A versatile musician, (with certification in composing for films and television and electronic music from Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Massachusetts), Subhash has an easy-going attitude to knowledge acquisition.

“After watching Iron Man (2008), I actually wanted to create something like the artificial intelligence system J.A.R.V.I.S made by Tony Stark, at home. There were YouTube videos and Google blogs on how to build J.A.R.V.I.S, but they weren’t really about A.I., only about replaying an audio clip to match the command,” recalls Subhash. “I didn’t actually sit down to learn computer science. But in the process, I learned C# (C-Sharp), and made many revisions before I got here.”

Subhash feels that the old-world educational system will inevitably have to adjust to the needs of a tech-savvy generation. “The Internet is already the resource for collaborative learning, but it is not being used as such. Some people think that only school can teach them everything, but the lessons are already available online. So really, you can start learning whenever you want,” he says.

Once education gets more democratised, “it will become a system where people will become more aware of the internet, and how to use it properly, other than social media,” says Subhash.

One wonders if Subhash Ramesh faces any pressure at home to constantly produce ‘results’ for every project he gets associated with. But he refutes it immediately. “I’ve got so far purely through trial and error. My parents have always been supportive, but they’ve never pushed me to be an achiever,” he says.

When he’s not in tech guru mode, he’s like any other 17-year-old, playing basketball and hanging out with his friends, none of who, incidentally, like computers.

“A lot of the children in my circle, especially from Indian backgrounds, do things to impress the college, not because they like the art,” says Subhash.

“I have never sat down with Subhash or his sister Sharada to help them with their homework,” says Mrs. Shanthi Veemaraj. “It’s important for children to know why they are making mistakes in their studies and how to avoid repeating them. We’ve always allowed both our kids to do whatever they wish, whether in school or extra-curricular activities.”

That has led to Subhash dabbling in radio broadcasting with his mother, and participating in musical fundraisers for mentally challenged children, besides forays into cover versions and tribute pieces. Sharada is a talented dancer.

“In the next five years, probably I’ll be in college. But wherever I am, I will continue to learn more technology to solve problems that we are facing today,” says Subhash. “Education shouldn’t be defining what you do or don’t do with your life, but it’s really vital. So I’m not going to be waiting to grab my university degree before I begin my professional life. I’m trying to start right now.”