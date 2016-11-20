Three noted illustrators talk about their craft and concerns

Nothing can be more fascinating and greater fun than freaking out on a really colourful, interesting children’s story book with equally captivating illustrations.

Two noted illustrators Atanu Roy and Proiti Roy held workshops with children in the Capital recently to help young minds create their own stories with art, sketches and drawing, by taking them through a process of imagining their own stories. “The time was too short”, says Atanu, “One needs to give lot of time to children to showcase their talent”. But the workshops did give them an opportunity to “create wordless stories”, opines Proiti. Something she herself did as a child. “There was no television those days, my mother was an artist and allowed us to scribble on walls and floors, and my father and an uncle were great storytellers. So when they would tell us a story and there was no book in front of us, the least we could do was imagine all the characters in our own peculiar way, and form a picture of each in our minds. That would set the imagination to roll”, she says. Also, with an abundance of black and white illustrations with detailing in Bengali literature, Proiti was extremely influenced by the illustrations of Satyajit Ray, Sukumar Roy, Narayandeb Nath and Nandlal Bose.

Atanu, of course, has a different story to tell. “The last thing I wanted was to be an art person. It was considered a sort of a sissy thing in the late sixties. I had science and higher mathematics in school and was also the captain of the athletics team representing the state in the National Games. It was my coach who advised me to follow my gift of art but be an athlete at heart.” When he got into Art College, he decided to give it his best. “I could never understand fine art and most of my work was considered as having a graphic quality. I started sketching on a regular basis and needed to start making more money than provided by the scholarship,” he reminiscences. He was ‘discovered’ by Rajpal & Sons, publishers of serious Hindi literature. “The owner and the editor were both extremely art friendly and were instrumental in shaping my career as an illustrator. They were also kicked by the fact that I was still in my teens. I had to read the manuscripts to create book covers. Meeting the authors was thrilling and gave me an insight into the minds of Amrita Pritam, Ageya, Vishnu Prabhakar, Nagarjun and others. This was where the seeds of inspiration began taking root,” says Atanu. He too considers Satyajit Ray a master illustrator whose “typography, story boards and attention to detail are superb.”

Atanu and Proiti along with Nina Sabnani have been shortlisted for the the inaugural ‘Big Little Book Award’ at the Tata Literature Festival 2016.

“My inspiration stems from observations, memories and stories I hear,” says Nina. “I did love illustrated books in my childhood and most of the ones I recall are Russian illustrated books that my father bought for us”. Armed with a Master’s degree in film from Syracuse University, NY, and trained in animation, it was one of her films, ‘All About Nothing’ that attracted the attention of Radhika Menon of Tulika Books who approached her to make that into a book for children. “I was a bit hesitant but with her encouragement I took up the project,” says Nina. That project made her plunge into this colour riot of illustrations for children. Nina’s illustrations appear like minutely embroidered pieces of art. There is a bead work or even patchwork kind of look to some even as she boldly experiments with traditional artists from Warli, Bhili, Kavad art forms as well as artisans from Kutch. “I work with found art. A lot of my work is collaboration between me and Kutch embroiderers, Kaavad storytellers and artists, Warli and Bhil artists. My challenges have been to tell their stories with their art in a way that celebrates their art and the illustration/ design is true to our shared aesthetic space,” explains Nina.

And what kind of mediums do they like to experiment with? Atanu likes to try different mediums for his illustrations in order to break the monotony and “keep alive the inquisitive child in me.” Proiti is more conventional with her use of colour pencils, brush, paint, water colours, ink, and black pen. So does she like black and white more as compared to coloured illustrations? “I personally like black and white though much depends on style and the way the artist wants to express a certain thought or emotion. I think the illustrator should be given the freedom to decide whether a book needs to be done in b/w or colour illustrations.” Nina feels that both have their own challenges and impact. “I have worked more with colour and therefore have had more opportunities to hone my skills. B/W is challenging as one is restricted to working with a grey scale and most books for children are expected to be in colour.”

Talking about the difference between designing for story books and text books, Proiti states, “For the story book illustrations, we can use our imagination to any extent. There is no limit to experimentation and exploring and trying out different styles. But with text books you can’t stylise too much; you can’t simplify a drawing too much. You can’t put two dots for eyes. You have to draw them out clearly. Detailing is essential. Everything has to be standardised. It is all very stereotyped.”. The best part of being an illustrator, feels Proiti, is to be able to “visualise the character and develop a style, experiment, sketch, try out different expressions until you get exactly what your mind has imagined. That’s the fun part”.

And although there are books galore with illustrations for kids, there is hardly anything so attractive for adult readers. Proiti has done illustrations for a particular magazine from Hyderabad that carries articles on medicine, Ayurveda etc. “It gave me a lot of scope for artwork and experimentation. But I’d love to do more illustrative books for adult readers,” she says. Nina too has dabbled in some illustrative work for adult readers. “I have done a chapter ‘Know Directions Home’ on migration in the Partition anthology, ‘This Side That Side’ by Vishwajyoti Ghosh”. Atanu has been a cartoonist too, a genre that appeals more to adult readers. “Cartooning is a natural aptitude. Something I was never trained for. Also my sense of humor is a gift I really cherish. A cartoon is generally a full story in itself. As an illustration, it is different because it is somewhat like an animation film but in fewer static frames. In my crowded illustrations, I use various humorous scenes which are complete cartoons by themselves. This adds to the subtext I try to create to extend the story,” maintains Atanu.

On the restrictions for an illustrator as a creative artist, Nina says, “Restrictions can be good or bad. Some offer opportunities to be more creative while others may curb it. If there is a lot of text, there is insufficient space for the image and that is not very satisfying. Other restrictions are budgets for printing. If the paper and printing are poor they can easily ruin the most beautiful illustration and it is not something an illustrator can control. Sometimes illustrators fall in love with an image they have created but the publishers feel that it does not communicate and may drop it. That may be disheartening but most often they are right. After all an illustration must communicate.” The fact that illustrators don’t get paid well is also a matter of concern for Proiti. She says, “A lot of time and energy goes into this kind of creative work but the money you get in lieu of it doesn’t pay your bills. Also, sometimes publishers put in lot of dos and don’ts and then it becomes difficult to work freely.”

And yet, the illustrators continue to indulge in their passion with the fervour and excitement of a child. Proiti, in future, hopes to design stationary in interesting ways and sees Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai as emerging markets for children’s books illustrations.

And Nina with her admiration for the works of Priya Kurien, Prashant Miranda, Anitha Balachandran, Kavita Kale and the like and most importantly her teacher K G Subramanyan, dreams of creating “an anthology of stories based on how the different crafts in our country came to be. I have been collecting stories on origin myths of various arts (A Bhil Story is about how Bhils came to paint) and I am working on some other stories of a similar nature. But what would be absolutely wonderful to do would be to partner with writers, traditional artists, publishers to bring many of the oral traditions from across India to the fore.”