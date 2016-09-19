A couple of years ago, sneakers suddenly shot into the spotlight as the poster child of fashion. I rolled my eyes and dismissed it as just another passing fad.

I still wore painfully-high stilettos all night every night, even if it ached to move while I sniggered at the “foolish few” choosing comfort over fashion. I mean, who in their right mind would choose flat, laced, covered shoes that don’t even let the world see your wonderfully pedicured feet?

Wrong! I was so wrong. Because a month later, I was queuing up at a fashion boutique’s cash counter with not one but three pairs of sneakers in my hands — a low-cut pair, one with a high top and a hybrid variety (a pair of wedge trainers so blingy that they would make even P. Diddy insecure).

Sneakers, in general, are having a Cinderella moment, with designers acting like fairy godmothers. A bit of glitter, sequins, LED lights, lace, gemstones, mesh, suede, leather trimmings, tassels, buckles, monograms... they are all there doing their bit to make this footwear look like it belongs on the ramp and not a slushy playground. After all, nobody wants to play football in a bejewelled pair that costs upwards of 1,000 USD. Don’t believe me? Look at what Prada, Versace and Alexander McQueen have on offer: As much sparkle as a disco ball. Meanwhile Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Converse (most reasonable of the lot) have taken the whole dainty appeal a notch higher by embroidering elaborate floral patterns onto sneakers. Honestly, sometimes it’s hard to tell if I’m looking at a Kashmiri kaftan or a pair of shoes!

But what’s most surprising is, despite so many fancy options, it’s the no-frills white sneakers that have the most takers. The danger of it getting mucky soon notwithstanding, stylistas opt for them over their black and vivid-hued counterparts.

Anyone well-acquainted with the world of style knows white sneakers are an integral part of normcore, the anti-fashion sentiment. These basic pairs make their wearer stand out. They can be worn to dinners, bars, night clubs even. No matter what silhouette or colour your outfit is, just step into a white pair and rock the trend. (Sorry, you still can’t wear them with salwar kameezes though.) Pairing them with bridal outfits, on the other hand, isn’t shocking any more. Peer harder beneath those flowy gowns and lehengas, and you may just notice highly-embellished pairs of trainers. Ask the many happy brides in New York who have allowed bridal sneakers to gradually replace delicate peep toes and kitten heels. And, we thought it was only for those intending a runaway bride act!

The sneaker craze hit the runways in 2014 when Chanel and Dior sent models draped in luxurious designs, sporting trainers on their feet. The trend continued in 2015 with Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang’s fashion shows, and was still visible at the recently-concluded New York Fashion Week.

U.S first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia seem to love this comfortable trend, so do Reese Witherspoon, Ciara, Sharon Stone, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma... As for Gigi Hadid, I’ve seen her in so many white pairs that I am losing count of how many she actually owns.

You can’t go wrong with it. All you have to do is just pick out a pair that fits you like a glove. And from experience, with the markets brimming with so many delicious options in plain white alone, the hardest task is zeroing in on the pair.

This is why I never should have flung out my canvas shoes from school.