Ilkal saris of Bagalkot are the highlight of the ongoing Sari Festival in the city

After Mumbai and Chennai, the Sari Festival has reached Bengaluru. On its third day at 1 Shanthi Road, the festival is showcasing some rare six yards from across the country.

From chanderis, kotas, paithanis, block prints, sari lovers of the city will find a treasure trove of drapes at the Sari Mela. And an under-represented weave from Karnataka is part of the exposition too.

Himanshu Varma of Red Earth India, a Delhi-based arts organisation which curates the festival, says that though Bengaluru has a large number of sari wearers, very few wear handloom saris and that's why the ilkal sari from Bagalkot is not visible.

"You won't find it in every store. It is a daily wear sari and boasts amazing kasuti embroidery and a lovely drape. In Bengaluru you can find an ilkal priced as low as Rs.1,500 but we have some special ilkals which are priced at Rs.6,000 to 7,000."

Known as the Sari Man of India, Himanshu also conducts sari walks in Delhi. A collector of saris, he says ilkal is a personal favourite and has a few ilkals in nine yards. The sari graces the cover of the festival's invite as well. Now that the Sari Festival is travelling from Delhi to other parts of India, Himanshu reveals that care is taken to engage with local sari culture of the city.

"And it varies. How saris are woven to how they are stored...everything differs. In Mumbai Kalamkari saris were a big hit and in Chennai, visitors loved chanderis but I am yet to find out about Bengalureans’ preference."

The festival is broadly divided into two sections - sari ka gunjan khana, which offers events woven around the theme of sari and sari mela, which is the exhibition and sale of saris.

"Lady Anandi" a performance by Anuja Ghosalkar and a sari styling jam were the highlights of sari ka gunjan khana.

The Sari Festival is on till October 16 at 1 Shanthi Road