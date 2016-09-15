If you’re craving hot, melt-in-your-mouth waffles, the newly-reopened Waf O’Bel is the place to go

Ever since an article about Roger Federer having waffles for breakfast went viral, I’ve been partial towards this Belgian delicacy. So here we are, driving down Harrington Road looking for Waf O’Bel that’s reopened its new outlet after a gap of nine months.

Open the door to this apartment and you’re greeted by a whiff of cinnamon and fresh waffles. The place is upbeat with red seating and bright yellow lights. Tintin, Snowy and Professor Haddock find themselves framed on the walls. Look closer and you see tiny Smurf figurines – all of Belgium’s famous exports are here!

There are two varieties of waffles available here. The light and crisp Belgium ones that are served in the restaurant and the soft chewy Liege waffles with chunks of sugar inside, which need to be ordered in advance. Everything on the menu here is vegetarian and eggless.

The list of dessert waffles is impressive, and sweet outnumbers savoury. An unusual option here is waan, the love child of waffle and naan, which look like pita pockets and are essentially an Indian bread base made in a waffle iron. We order a platter that lets us sample all four variations on the menu.

Mutter paneer with its thick yellow gravy tastes as good inside those pockets as it does with desi breads. The creamy mushroom pocket is the best of the lot, and though it’s messy, it leaves you wanting more. The same cannot be said about the spinach and corn, chickpeas waan. Meanwhile, a tall glass of hot chocolate steps in to compensate . I savour the rich aroma of cocoa even before the first sip – smooth and hot, it’s perfect for this rainy day. The blueberry milkshake, however, is a pale shade of purple, and all you can taste is sugar.

With its delightfully flaky crust topped with blueberry compote and fresh cream, Purple Rain sends us to dessert heaven. Our seven minutes in heaven continue with Cookie Crunch, which overdoses on Oreo cookie crumbs and rich chocolate sauce. The waffles are superior and gently melt in our mouths. Oh and that taste of butter... it just makes everything better!

(Location: 13th Avenue, Harrington Road. Open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. A meal for two costs Rs. 1,000. Call: 6555 0028.)