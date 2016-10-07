As menstruation continues to be a taboo in modern society, the results of an innovation project undertaken by Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College show that there is hope

Menstruation happens to half the population of India yet a large number are unaware about the hygiene that is required to be maintained during those five days every month. Shocking, but that is the truth This is amply proved by the statistics too. A survey by AC Nielsen and Plan India among women and adolescent girls throughout India states that nearly 70 per cent of women cannot afford napkins. Officially, it is only 12 per cent of women who use sanitary pads in the country. These figures include the metros where usage of sanitary napkins is more widespread.

While lack of napkins makes women menstruate in their clothes causing much embarrassment, at other times it leads to using alternatives like rags, dirty cloth, newspapers, sand, saw dust, ash and hay causing severe reproductive health problems. In many cases it has resulted in severe complications. A teenager from Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh had her uterus removed due to an insect that entered through her vagina on using hay to manage her period. Likewise, a woman died of tetanus because of a rusted hook in the blouse she used. Comments Dr. Helai Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology: “Cleanliness of the body and its hygiene during the menses is extremely necessary as lack of is the root cause of many problems like vulva vaginal infection and urinary tract infection.” Many times it leads to reproductive tract infections, pelvic inflammatory diseases and at times life threatening cervical cancer.

Given this background, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College did a study to assess the knowledge, beliefs and source of information regarding menstruation among the college going young women and adolescent secondary school girls as part of their Innovation Project 2015-16. “It was not just the lack or skeletal knowledge but the continuing myths and superstitions around it even in 21st Century that came as a shocker,” exclaims Dr. Amrita Shilpi, one of the project investigators. The study conducted in Delhi, reveals that girls during menstruation are still subjected several restrictions like not visiting temple or entering the kitchen. “This unnecessary isolation and seclusion puts the girls in limelight much to their dismay and embarrassment making them feel unwanted and uncared. Why treat menses differently from a usual toothache or headache, I wonder,” she quips.

Everything about it is hush-hush even in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Even today majority of women seem abashed asking for sanitary pads at chemist shops usually manned by men. The packages are wrapped in black bags or brown paper covers immediately before handing over. “It is as if you are being sold a contraband good or illegal drugs,” jokes A. Muruganantham. The innovative mind from Coimbatore knows it as he faced the situation while buying pads when working on putting together a machine to make affordable pads. His machines are now being used by several women self-help groups in the country. “It holds true for villages and cities alike. In cities too girls are not allowed to discuss about periods or related problems freely at home. Even the so called mother-daughter talk is very limited,” says Meenakshi Gupta, co-founder of Goonj, which has been working in making and distribution of cloth napkins for long in far flung villages and disaster areas where neither have people heard nor seen the branded napkins.

The Lakshmibai College team has set up a unit for making cloth sanitary napkins . Made of cotton, these will be distributed among college and Government school girls. “The team interacted with the school girls and held workshops on menstruation. Our aim is to pitch the idea of installing these machines in every school and college to meet the requirement of the girl students,” stresses Shilpi.

There are different organisations addressing the vital issues of making affordable sanitary pads accessible to women. Ecofemme located at Auroville, makes cotton ones which can be reused after washing and drying in the sun. “This way women save money, conserve resources while ensuring zero harm to ecology as these pads decompose when buried,” states Kathy, the organisation’s co-founder. The commercial sale of these pads allows cross-subsidy for its free distribution in rural areas via partners who also help Ecofemme to disseminate health information through videos and organise discussions targeting adolescence girls in particular. “We coach women to become trainers so that they can assume the mantle of mentor and guide for the younger generation,” says Kathy.

Goonj through its project of pad manufacturing covers a wider spectrum. Urging people to donate cloth to make the pads it spreads the word of lack of this essential commodity in villages while engaging slum women to make them generates livelihood. “For women possessing two saris use of cloth during menstrual cycle is a luxury yet it is essential for the dignity of womanhood. We give MY pads in lieu for work; or at nominal price or free in poverty stricken and disaster areas,” says Gupta. Distribution enables Goonj to conduct sessions on menstrual hygiene and how lack of it can cause serious ailments. “Entry of pads in their life creates space to talk about these issues. Goonj is not just targeting the issues of affordability, accessibility and awareness. More than these three, MY Pads wants to unveil the secrecy, shame and silence enveloping menstruation,” emphasises Gupta.

Discussing the reasons for lack of willingness to talk and share this critical health issue, Kathy points out it is rooted in society’s patriarchal system of the society. “Menses as a means to body shame women is deeply embedded in Indian society that we neither reflect nor talk about . Wherever possible we strike a conversation on taboos and myths but when we can’t we help women facilitate to handle them.” Gupta presents another facet of this issue. “Over a period of time, women have placed themselves and their physical well being last on the priority. We initiate them to look at themselves beyond all this and have a deeper conversation within.”

On the other hand the taboos and myths are viewed as a great opportunity by Dr. Gupta. How so? “Their condemnation can trigger meaningful dialogue eventually breaking the barriers of hesitation and lack of communication on the subject.” Concurring with her, Muruganantham explains, “Our woman-to-woman business model provides space for the community to discuss the issues generating interest and inquisitiveness.” As a social entrepreneur he observes the necessity to tackle this social issue at the ground level. “Girls miss schools and examinations while women work because of lack of knowledge and means to tackle menses.” He emphasises on the need to reach out to girls through their mothers. “Well being of girls means a better future of India.” Shilpi concurs that using tampons is a starting point. “By bringing the issue to public forum it can lessen the social stigma attached and break the shame and silence.”