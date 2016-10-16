Features » Metroplus

October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 21:34 IST

Speaking a girl’s mind

FOR GENDER EQUALITY Rhea Chakraborty Photo: AFP
Rhea Chakraborty praises the theme of feminism in Chetan Bhagat’s “One Indian Girl”

Among the present day writers, Chetan Bhagat is one of the popular ones whose books never cease to excite the readers. Starting from “Five Point Someone” to “One Indian Girl”, all his stories have enthralled young and old alike across cities with its candid, easy and spoken language. So keeping this trend, he is now out with his latest novel “One Indian Girl” which was launched recently here at the India International Centre.

Besides being bestsellers, four of Bhagat’s books have inspired Bollywood filmsThe latest to join the list is Half Girlfriend which will be directed by Mohit Suri. So it was not surprising to see Rhea Chakraborty who has been signed by Suri for this romantic comedy along with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to be part of the event.

“I think his novels are a great platform for the common masses to relate and understand how to deal with the issues of common life. This novel is something I feel every girl should read. Some or the other part of the story would surely relate to her,” said Rhea.

Reflecting on the theme of the novel, the actor extended her complete support for it. “I think a woman's role is not just confined to being a homemaker and have babies, but a lot more. And I think Radhika’s character in the novel is an exact portrayal of an average Indian girl.” She added that she wanted more women-centric films to happen to enable a change in people’s perception while making gender equality more inclusive both politically and socially.

Rhea, who is all thrilled about Half Girlfriend, looked forward to audience reaction to the movie and her character in specific which she described as special and very close to her heart. “I got amazing co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who are very professional and friendly too. It was fun working with them. Surely, Shraddha is my new BFF,” said the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor.

Elaborating further, Rhea said the storyline of Half Girlfriend is very interesting in which a boy from Bihar falls in love with a girl from New York. “The exotic locations that the movie is shot made me fall in love with them. I really appreciate Chetan Bhagat for writing such a good novel and then Mohit Suri for making such a good film.”

