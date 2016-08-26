We live in a fast-forward world, but that doesn’t mean you forget polite behaviour. Being kind and respectful to each other helps us feel connected. Knowing how to act in any situation also projects self-confidence and defines how you expect others to treat you.

1. Welcome a new neighbour

Introduce yourself and bring a small gift, such as a meal. Your effort will go a long way, because people don’t forget a good first impression. You don’t have to become best friends, but you live with these people. It’s nice to chit-chat occasionally, and watch out for each other’s kids or pets. Exchange phone numbers, suggest the names of good dry cleaners, restaurants or other services if they’re new to town. Invite them over or have a small welcome party to get them familiar with the others too.

2. Teach kids to be good guests

Teaching manners gives your child the skills and confidence to build relationships, and it helps them understand that good behaviour is what gets them invited back. No one wants to have a badly-behaved or fussy child over. Emphasise the rules before they head over to a friend’s house: Say please, no gadgets at the dinner table, thank the host for snacks or meals, clean up after playing, and make the bed after sleepovers.

3. Hold the door for people behind you

In a world in which we’re often distracted and our eyes are almost always fixed on our phones, as we rush through a long list of errands, holding the door might not seem like a big deal. But it’s a reflection of a larger issue. Holding the door is not an action — it’s an attitude. It shows you’re friendly and thoughtful, which elevates you in the eyes of the person behind you.

People like it more when you take an extra minute to hold the door and let them go ahead.

4. Write letters and ‘thank you’ notes

e-greetings are the order of the day, just as e-thank yous. However, a real note is infinitely nicer. When someone takes the time to send a gift or do something for you, honour the gesture. A handwritten note shows a level of personal contact that’s significant in the digital age. Fill out your desk with pretty engraved note cards and a special pen to make the experience enjoyable for you as well.

5. Remember people’s names

With our friends circle increasing by the hour, knowing someone’s name is a sign of respect. Everyone likes to feel like they matter.

6. Look at people

When you are at dinner or chatting with someone, look at the person who’s speaking with you. We miss a lot when we’re not making eye contact. Whether intended or not, staring at your phone also says, ‘You’re not as important or interesting as my phone right now.’ Put it in your pocket or handbag if you’re easily tempted, or on silent mode and concentrate on the person in front of you.

7. Always say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’

It’s about showing gratitude. When you’re rude, you usually get rudeness in return. In that moment, you have taught the person that it’s okay for him or her to speak disrespectfully to you too. It requires little effort but yields big results.

(Write to me at staystylish24x7@gmail.com)