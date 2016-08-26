A Facebook friend of mine — a Bangalore-based gentleman called Vijay Grover — recently posted a status update to say: “Till two days back, 90% of Karnataka did not know advocate Vittala and 90% of India did not know Ramya... then came ‘sedition’ case and rest is news.”

I mean, how true! I had no idea about the existence of a Kannada actress called Ramya — 33 years old, real name Divya Spandana — who is now into politics and belongs to the Congress party. And, of course, there was no question of my being familiar with a lawyer called Vittala Gowda, living in Kodagu in Karnataka. Then something happened that made both of them national news.

Earlier this month, Ramya visited Islamabad for a meeting of young parliamentarians from the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations. On her return, she told reporters, “Pakistan is not hell; people there are just like us. They treated us very well.” She thought it was important to mention that it was not like hell because Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had recently said that going to Pakistan was like going to hell. The lawyer knew this was his moment — he could imagine himself being surrounded by TV cameras, a dozen reporters thrusting their mikes on his face — and so went to the court and filed a case of sedition against the actress-turned-politician. He accused her of “insulting” India and “provoking” its people by praising Pakistan, the “traditional enemy of India”.

Things turned out exactly the way Gowda wanted them to. For the rest of his life, he will be known as the lawyer who took Ramya to court for saying a few nice words about Pakistan. Who knows, he may float a political outfit next — depending on the outcome of the case, which will be heard in a few hours from the time you finish reading this piece.

This incident confirms the suspicion I’ve been nurturing lately: that we have become a nation of jobless people that is spending most of its time either in front of the TV or scrolling down newsfeeds on the phone. It no longer matters who has done what: what matters now is who has said what. As a result, real issues — corruption, cronyism, Government apathy, public apathy, to name a few — get swept under the carpet.

I wish we spent half that time reading — perhaps reading history. History alone can put your existence in your country (or any other country) in perspective, and therefore make you more humble and tolerant and — most important — open-minded.

The lack of knowledge of history is evident. I have come across countless Indians who are convinced that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the Partition — as if they were around when the events were unfolding. The truth is that Gandhi had almost no say in the matters of the Congress party during the months leading to Partition.

I have also come across people who consider Jinnah to be the architect of the Partition, and while that is true, it is also true that for the longest time, Jinnah did not want the Partition. The term ‘Pakistan’ was actually coined in 1933 by a Punjabi Muslim studying in Cambridge at the time: P for Punjab, A for Afghanistan, K for Kashmir, S for Sindh, and stan from Baluchistan. When he and his friends presented the name to Jinnah, he was livid. But the same Jinnah, by 1940s, was demanding a separate state of Pakistan. Why so? Well, you got to read history.

And if saying ‘Pakistan is not hell’ amounts to sedition, then we should all be in jail for singing and listening to Saare jahaan se achchha, Hindostan hamara, India’s best-known patriotic song, for it was composed by the poet-turned-politician Muhammad Iqbal who, in 1930, became the very first man to demand a separate province for Muslims in India. Do we ban the song?