We were three women visiting a dargah in Ahmedabad last week. We had just stepped across the threshold of one of the deserted chambers, containing the graves of three lesser princes, when a man materialised from the darkness and shouted out in Gujarati: ‘Out, stay out!’ ‘Women can’t cross the entrance.’ When we stood our ground, he came rushing up to shoo us out, most indignant that we might dare disobey.

The man wasn’t even the maulvi; he was just another visitor like us. Where did he get that aura of authority? That tone of righteousness? Merely from being a man.

The two women with me were Zakia Soman, the co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Aandolan, and Noorjehan, BMMA’s former Gujarat convenor. Noorjehan, plump, attractive, her large, kohl-rimmed eyes brimming with laughter and energy, was unlikely to shut up. Knowing the answer full well, she asked, “But why can’t women enter?”

The man stalled a bit, quoting the rules, the notice board, etc. When Noorjehan insisted, “But do you know why women can’t enter,” he finally replied, “Because they might be impure.” He, of course, meant that a menstruating woman is impure or unclean.

“But why,” said Noorjehan, “would an unclean woman enter? She will herself stay out.”

“How can we be sure of that,” the man asked.

“How can you be sure that the men who enter are all clean,” asked Noorjehan. “What if they haven’t bathed, or have smoked a bidi?”

“Men,” said the man loftily, “can be trusted to do the right thing. They will never be unclean.”

It’s amazing how such self-perpetuating myths flourish and nourish male arrogance. It originates, of course, from the lapsarian theory of sin. Of woman as the disobedient, rebellious temptress. As untrustworthy and a destroyer of male innocence. It is so ingrained that any man, even an illiterate, ignorant, criminal failure, will comfortably and confidently consider himself inherently superior to any woman.

The blinding stupidity of this self-conceit is infuriating, but worse, it gets the sanction of religion. And that is only to be expected. By hoarding exclusively with themselves the right to interpret God and the sacred texts, men have successfully used religion as a prop to bolster their patriarchal powers down the ages.

Thus, for instance, the Koran clearly says marriage is a social contract between two equal partners, giving both equal rights to lay down conditions. If the contract fails, it allows either party to break it. No male qazi will tell you this, because they have conveniently erased it out. Instead, they’ve granted men the unilateral right to divorce with the mere utterance of the word talaq three times. “When I speak of triple talaq to friends in other Islamic countries,” says Zakia, “they ask ‘What’s that?’ and are horrified to find out.”

A similar bout of inventiveness created the nikah halala. Ifa man regrets a hasty divorce and wants to remarry, his wife is out of bounds for him. So the qazis claim that she must marry another man, consummate theunion, be divorced again by triple talaq, and then the original husband can remarry her.

The sheer effrontery of such diktats takes your breath away. Activists like Zakia, already successful in getting women into the sanctum of Mumbai’s Haji Ali, are now demanding the abolition of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy. They want to reform Muslim personal law.

But mostly, they want to wrest the interpretation of the Koran out of the proprietary control of the male qazis, whom Zakia calls the ‘bearded ones’. In fact, Zakia’s organisation BMMA has started to train women qazis and hold women’s shariat courts, exercises in which they are getting support from Muslim women, of course, but also overwhelmingly from Muslim men.

Meeting Zakia and Noorjehan made me think: Men have made such a hash of the world, it’s really high time women took the reins.