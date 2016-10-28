Retreat into the early 1900s at ‘The Retreat,’ a well-maintained house in Kuravankonam

“It’s purely for sentimental reasons that we’ve kept ‘The Retreat’ exactly like how it was when it was built more than a century ago,” says septuagenarian Laura George, sitting in the dining room of her charming little home in R.P. Lane, Kuravankonam.

Built a level below the lane, the single-storey, tile-roofed house, painted white and forest green, is cocooned by grand old trees on all sides, many of them as old as the dwelling itself. The Retreat, estimates Laura, was constructed circa 1905, by her paternal grandfather, Yesudasan Sanjivi, who established the Salvation Army in erstwhile Travancore. “My grandfather brought the land (50 cents) from one ‘Cycle’ Raman Pillai, after whom the lane is named. According to family lore, Raman Pillai persuaded grandfather to purchase the property. My father, Donald Andrew Sanjivi, and my aunt, Nurani Evelyn Sanjivi, both senior officers in the Salvation Army, grew up in the house,” she says.

At present, Laura lives in the house with her eldest son, Benoy Titty George, and assorted grandchildren. “Benoy is particularly zealous about preserving the house intact. It does need quite a bit of vigilantism on everybody’s part. For example, the walls have been constructed with red sand, which has become slightly unstable over the years. You have be careful to not bang windows and doors too hard. Termites are another huge problem and we have to keep an eye out for infestations,” explains Laura.

The main gate is to the side of the house and the first thing you notice as you enter the compound, apart from how spick and span everything is (not a leaf asunder!), are the windows, with their pretty wooden awnings, from which orchids hang, adding a dash of colour to the greenery. For a house that’s quite small in size, the veranda, with its two polished wooden pillars appears fairly large (perhaps owing to the sunshade that extends into the front yard). It has cane and antique cane-backed furniture, including a chair that belonged to Nurani and a couple of kid-side ones too, from one of which the family’s friendly dachshund is observing the goings on.

The veranda opens into the living room, a veritable altar to the family’s ancestors. Black and white portraits of Yesudasan and his Dutch missionary wife, G.V. Laura, their children, Laura George’s late husband, Titty George, his parents, and so on adorn the walls. This room too is packed with gleaming antique furniture in teak, the exact shade of the windows and doors of the house. “Almost all the furniture in use today belonged to our ancestors,” says Benoy, pointing out various wooden chairs and tables, beds, cupboards, armoires, desks and so on, all of shiny teak.

The oldest among the lot, he says, is a cabinet/writing desk, estimated to be around 120 years old and still crammed with books and papers. There’s also a 90-year-old ‘meal safe,’ a cabinet with mesh netting, where food was stored “from pesky kids, cats and insects,” before refrigerators came along. It too is very much in use, albeit as a kitchen cupboard.

There are a total of six bedrooms, including two in a seamless extension built after the present owners moved into the house in 1978. Two of the bedrooms in the old part still have original tile flooring, polished smooth by decades of traipsing feet, while in all the other rooms it has been replaced with gleaming ceramic tiles.

The house also has an extensive attic, accessible only by a ladder. “My grandmother used to store all her valuable brass vessels up there and, occasionally, her jewellery too, especially when she went travelling. Now, its used as a storage space,” says Laura. There’s an outhouse too, off the kitchen, now used as “chill out space” by one of her grandchildren, Nikhil, an architecture student.

In the backyard, there’s also a cowshed, which is now used to store firewood. “Growing up in the house was like growing up on a farm! My mother reared cows, ducks and hens. We also had lots of dogs. There are always lots of people, including siblings, nieces and nephews - there are 26 of us now - relatives and friends traipsing in and out of the house. So, it’s always a carnival-like atmosphere here,” says Benoy.

Laura adds: “My only wish is that my grand kids retain the house as it is for the next 100 years...”

(A column on houses in and around the city that are more than 50 years old.)