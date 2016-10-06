SOMA BASU goes golu-hopping to homes that have been setting up the traditional arrangement with dolls during navratri for decades

Even as minor health issues nag her at 62, a girl-like excitement and enthusiasm drive her to bring out the decades old and heavy clay dolls from the attic and showcase them for navratri. It only shows how passionate, interested and involved Lakshmi Murugesan is about this regular ritual – arranging the ‘golu’ during the festive season of dussehra.

She believes that traditions and rituals play an important role in creating positive family culture and painstakingly arranges her bommai golu year after year not merely to show off her exquisite collection. But with the arrangement on seven padis (steps) during these nine days of navratri, and the whole lot of Puranic stories that are strung alongside on the floor, she makes a genuine attempt to educate the next generations. “Golu is an art of story telling,” she says, “and when I display these dolls they take you back to the land of legend and myths.” “We should not allow our history to be lost,” she asserts.

With her two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and other members of the extended family, Lakshmi Murugesan -- the daughter of the industrial doyen Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar – has tried to carry on something that she always cherished from her childhood, the tales the dolls tell. She remembers as a six-year-old she had asked for her first golu doll from her mother, Radha Thiagarajan. “In my parents’ house, performing arts was always celebrated during the festive season and I used to be happy displaying my three-tier golu portraying the lila of the goddess,” she recalls.

It was post-marriage that Lakshmi fuelled her imagination to set up elaborate golus and have special navratri narratives running through them. For the past 40 years she has been selecting every purchase of traditional clay dolls to add an element of exclusivity to her collection. With some absolutely gorgeous pieces in her 200 plus collection, Lakshmi shares how much care and effort goes in to retain the colour and the shine of these dolls. “Not a single doll has been repaired or repainted,” she says and points towards her first purchase made four decades ago. Bought for Rs.98, it is the statue of goddess Durga with eight hands, which finds place in the extreme left corner on the top most step. It easily weighs 6-7 kg and it is quite a task to get several of such heavy weighing dolls from the specially constructed store room on the first floor of her house to the sapta padis she sets up on the ground floor for all to see, including her relatives, friends, well wishers, factory employees and their families and especially children from nearby villages in Thirumangalam who also return with gifts, stories and happy faces.

Inside her specially constructed special store room that is vacuum cleaned every three months, the golu dolls are kept wrapped in old cotton saris and placed on silk quilts. Usually a week before navratri, Lakshmi initiates the process of first setting up the teak wood steps and arranging the dolls. As she lends a hand herself or supervises the placement of the dolls with her daughters-in-law in toe, it is her grandchildren who benefit the most. By habit, Lakhsmi narrates to them the stories behind each doll and the theme and sequence she follows.

When she speaks with such flair, she reconnects to our cultural roots in meaningful ways. Showing every exhibit from the Pani Lingam of Amarnath, vastu Lakshmi, Sankaracharya’s disciples, the Vaishnavite and the Saivite Alwars, models of Palani and Sabarimala temples, Alingadarshanam of Lord Rama and Hanuman, the devis in their all powerful forms as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi, Siva on mayura vahana, Meenakshi’s thirukalyanam, Agyasta muni carrying the ganges, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy as seen in Thiruvananthapuram, entry of Lord Azhagar into Vaigai to stories of Goverdhan and Vinayagar and many more parables from our great epics, she transports you to the world of Amar Chitra Kathas.

The beauty of Lakshmi Murugesan’s golu arrangement is enhanced with multi-coloured rangolis she puts under each Puranic story depicted on the floor. She buys kilos of rangoli powders from Pudumandapam, decides the colour combinations and draws the rangoli patterns for each block on a sheet of paper before they are replicated on the floor. The soft lighting on the padis and the gentle rendition of stotras in the background all add up to the divine feeling that the pageant of dolls convey.

“I would like to continue this practice as long as I live,” says Lakshmi and hopes her children and grandchildren will continue with it. “I know they understand the lessons to be learnt from each doll and every year’s event,” she adds.

In another nearby area on MKU road the house of Preetha Rajah Kannan, the youngest daughter-in-law of Sharadhambal and M.A.Kandasamy (of Sri Mapillai Vinayagar theatre and Goli soda factory fame) offers the “open-house” with goddesses with equal vigour and enthusiasm. She gets a continuous stream of visitors for the half-a-century old dolls with glazed colours. “I have inherited everything from my mother-in-law who started putting up the golu in our ancestral home near the Meenakshi Temple 54 years ago, when her youngest son was born,” she says.

In the last 20 years, Preetha has not bought a single doll but received them as gifts from her family members who realise her passion and hard work for keeping in with her in-law’s traditions. Her collection too boasts of 200 plus dolls but she admits she is unable to take them all out every year. This year her sister-in-law gifted her the statue of Bala Tripura Sundari and she looked up the google to learn about the deity’s story.

Every doll narrates a story,” echoes Preetha and says how she repeats to both her grown-up sons the importance of this festival and the way it is done. Every golu will have the kalasam, kuberan and the thanjavur dolls, she says pointing to her displays that include the pantheon of Hindu gods and goddesses and some relatively rare ones too.

“You need helping hands, space, creativity and lot of patience for golu arrangement,” she notes and with a spring in her feet goes about welcoming guests and feeding them with light snacks. This is the best time for ladies to gossip and sing together and for people to get together and take the Indianness of the festival beyond deities,” she says.

At both the homes, the scores of wooden, clay and papier mache figurines jostle for space. The sacred feeling overtakes and you feel you are ushered in under divine blessings in the microcosm of the universe. There is a heightened attentiveness that lifts you above the ordinary mundane.

Doll facts:

Lakshmi Murugesan buys her golu dolls from Kuralagam in Chennai. She says, the artisans make the most beautiful dolls and share their stories of struggle and how papier mache idols have become popular. Every year, lakshmi adds a new doll to her collection and this year it was the resplendent Rajarajeshwari with her benign smile. The papier mache doll cost Rs.9000. Lakshmi is particularly happy because for the first time, her younger son, Ram Murugesan, accompanied her for the purchase. So enamoured he was by the items there that Lakshmi hopes he will continue with the tradition of arranging golus. Though he jokes if only her golu arrangement was not so big and complex!