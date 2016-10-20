Techies’ suggestions for making Thiruvananthapuram a ‘smart’ city

The talk is all about being smart, citizens of a ‘smart’ city that is. Ever since the Union Government announced Thiruvananthapuram as one of the seven state capitals in competition to be developed as smart cities and the city Corporation, in turn, urged people to suggest ideas to make the city a smart(er) one, citizens from different walks of life have been sending in their ideas.

Techies, who already work in the smart space that is Technopark, have been taking an active part in the campaign, collecting and collating opinions, discussing issues, organising meetings and so on. “Only citizens would know the real issues on the ground. It’s a welcome change that we’re now getting a opportunity to contribute rather than leaving everything in the hands of so-called experts,’” says Rahul Chandran, who works as a senior systems analyst in Technopark.

As soon as word got out about the campaign, Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation on campus, promptly got on board and began collecting ideas from fellow techies. “The Mayor got in touch with us and requested us to specifically ask the opinions of IT professionals on campus. We’ve since opened accounts on Whatsapp, Facebook and email for the same and so far, about a 100 people have sent in their suggestions,” says Vineeth Krishnan, a project manager in Technopark, who is consolidating the suggestions on behalf of the organisation, of which he is an executive member.

“The suggestions have been varied. Beautifying and proper lighting of roads and bylanes, streamlining waste management initiatives to cleaning up of the Parvathy Puthanar to utilise it as a water highway, effective pollution control and environment protection systems.... to name but a few,” he says.

“Personally, I think transportation issues and traffic problems in the city are the biggest roadblocks to progress. Quite a few fellow techies have pointed out that its not just the NH that needs widening, but all connecting roads too, to ensure the seamless flow of traffic. The one that needs immediate attention, perhaps, is Sreekariyam junction; it’s one of the arterial roads out of the city and congested at all times of the day. Also, parking is a huge issue inside Technopark and in the city too. Many people have suggested building multi-level car parks on busy roads,” he adds.

Balashankar Prasannan, who works as a tech lead, also wants a smart traffic management system in place. “Right now, only the traffic signals from Vellayambalam to AKG Centre are coordinated. Bringing all the traffic lights in the city under one umbrella, might go a long way in solving congestion at major junctions. The infrastructure already exists for the same, only implementation is required,” he explains, adding that a “dynamic scheduling for public transport, where one needs to wait only a maximum of 15 minutes at any time of the day or night at a given place,” is also imperative for the city.

Techies have also suggested several waste management and pollution control initiatives. Balashankar, for instance, calls for a centralised, ward-based waste management initiative. “It would ease up the strain on Vilappilshala garbage plant. Each ward councillor should be made in charge of collecting and disposing non-biodegradable waste generated in their localities, while arrangements need to be made to dispose of organic waste in individual homes itself. Already, a few residential organisations and wards have started doing this and it bodes well for the environment if all wards get on board, ” he says. Vineeth, meanwhile, wants the government to ban plastic bags outright and run awareness campaigns for environment-friendly options. Sudhish Kumar, a systems architect with an MNC, opines that the government should levy a hefty ‘plastic tax’ on disposable plastic.

“That will encourage people to reuse and recycle,” he says. Rahul, on the other hand, suggests that the Corporation re-implement its ‘Clean City, Green City’ campaign.

“This time around, though, maybe they could create a centralised database to monitor waste disposal,” he says. “I’ve also suggested that government offices, institutions, superstores, theatres and the like switch to solar energy,” he adds.

Not only infrastructure, several techies believe that a city becomes smart only if it also encourages the all-round development of its citizens. As such, they suggest more well-lit recreational spaces, a car-free heritage zone in East Fort, a centralised website for city attractions and so on.

TOP IDEAS

* Streamlining traffic lights

* Widening Sreekariyam junction

* Making Parvathy Puthanar a waterway

* More recreational spaces

* Ward-based waste management initiatives

* Banning disposable plastics

* Tracking devices for city/school buses

* Multi-storey car parking facilities

* An app that brings together doctors of Medical College and patients

* Solar energy for government offices