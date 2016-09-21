With its first award in the kitty, the all-women bakery “Kakespot” operating out of the Madurai Corporation’s West Zone office in Mahaboobpalayam, has become a success story. It gets visitors from all over India looking up to them as role model for empowerment and entrepreneurship.

When 19 years old Vanitha, a class IX drop out, signed up for a free training course in preparing bakery products, she knew nothing about baking. Today, like a professional she rattles out the ingredients and the quantities that go into the making of the dough, the temperature and time required for baking different items. She exhibits deftness in rolling out the dough and cutting even sized cookies. She exudes supreme confidence packing the products and takes pride in collecting her daily wage of Rs.150. The job has brought her dignity, money and happiness.

The ‘Kakespot’ visiting card has a tagline, “Happiness starts here”. The eight women working in the production unit located inside the Madurai Corporation’s West Zone office on Kennet Foundation Road, exactly define it. Working in tandem from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, they daily bake 50 kilos of rusk and other cookies in 25 different flavours, 15 kilos of millet biscuits in six varieties and 50 loaves of bread. And, that’s a lot of dough!

“We all come alive here,” says M.Rajeshwari, a B.Com graduate who heads the group. As leader of “Abdul Kalam Self-Help Group”, she says for the last six years the 50-odd members, mostly residing in and around S.S.Colony, were trying to give their dreams a chance. And just about a year ago, after 30 of them signed up for the free baking course conducted by one of the best cake shops in the city, ‘Blaack Forest’, their collective imagination sparked.

Now they sell their Kakespot products to wholesale traders and vendors not only in Madurai, Nagamalai Pudukkottai or Sivagangai but also as far as Tirunelveli, Trichy, Paramakudi, Nagercoil and Thanjavur. They also produce for other brands like Mumbai-based Nutriment and do online business with Divya Prabha. Their millet cookies go to Singapore as well. Their hard work has started fetching them close to Rs.1.50 lakh every month now. “We have just about started making a profit of about Rs.25,000 to 40,000 depending on the orders each month,” says Rajeshwari.

The success was not without the initial lap of struggle. “We started off baking small quantities. After trials and error with yeast and water content in the batter and temperature control, the taste of our products were perfected and liked by our customers,” she adds.

When the SHG women were encouraged to turn entrepreneurs under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) project, of the 30 who undertook the training, 10 agreed to invest in the business and the rest were employed in different bakeries in the city.

Those who chose to build Kakespot took a loan of Rs.10 lakh and bought the oven costing Rs.7.50,000. Rest of the money was invested in buying other infrastructure and ingredients and keeping some corpus money to pay the loan EMI of Rs.21,000 and the staff salary.

Since the NULM is a joint initiative of the Centre and the State, the Corporation of Madurai gave them the space and power connection free for a year (nominal rent of Rs.1,000 will be charged thereafter) and also to encourage the SHG members provided them a small retail space in the same Watertank complex of the Corporation office. The concept was the brainchild of the former Corporation Commissioner C.Kathiravan and the production unit was inaugurated last November by Mayor V.V.Rajan Chellappa.

Says the present Corporation Commissioner, Sandeep Nanduri, within a short period, the women bakers have overcome their challenges and initial hiccups and evolved into confident businesswomen. He is now looking at the prospect of opening more retail outlets for them. “I am encouraging them to branch out and market themselves and have requested the Collector to have a shop inside the Collectorate and may be all our zonal offices will have one too shortly,” he says, adding, that for all government meetings, the orders are given to Kakespot now.

Rajeshwari and her team is excited about more orders. “We recently participated in a food festival and had good sales. We also take orders for birthday cakes and snacks like puffs and laddoos,” she says, adding, “I know we have to grow and balance our finances to move to the next level like purchasing a higher grade oven.”

“We gave them the idea and trained them. The discipline and commitment will have to come from the group to ensure the business doesn’t collapse but continues to remain a viable option for the future,” says Sandeep.

When there is hope, there is opportunity too.

Quote:

“After the initial hand holding, the Madurai Corporation’s Project Bakery unit by SHG has become a tangible idea today. It was recently awarded the “SKOCH Order of Merit” and selected as one of the top 100 projects in India. – Sandeep Nanduri, Madurai Corporation Commissioner