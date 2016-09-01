The portal www.thumpi.in has a wide range of food and organic products under one roof

Want a hassle-free Onam with no cutting or chopping of vegetables involved? Or how about ordering flowers for the pookkalam or a sumptuous Onasadya at the click of a button? The new portal www.thumpi.in promises this and much more.

The newly-launched portal is where you can shop for “pesticide-free” cut vegetables or uncut vegetables among many other products. Four friends, Nishad N. P., Midhun Girish, Sooraj Sudhagar and Anoop Francis, began the portal as a venture of their company, Agri India Research and Marketing Pvt Ltd.

“We have been hearing about how pesticide-laden vegetables and fruits are flooding the market. In addition, our farmers are not getting an avenue to market their products. So we decided to launch the venture through which we can provide good quality products to consumers. The vegetables have been washed in a special solution developed by College of Agriculture, Vellayani, to remove any kind of pesticide residue, they claim. Also, the cut vegetables are packed in banana leaves,” says Anoop, director of the company.

While a cut vegetable pack costs Rs. 25, the special vegetable kit launched for Onam costs Rs. 200.

They have been running an IT firm for a decade. “Till now we have been working for somebody else. But this is something we started on our own. It was launched after undertaking a proper market study,” says Nishad, chairman of the company.

The venture is supported by Vegetables and Fruit Promotion Council of Kerala (VFPCK).

The cut vegetables are mainly sourced from VFPCK’s unit at Kalliyoor in addition to a few other farming collectives.

The portal sells cut veggies for sambar, avial, thoran (cabbage, carrot, beans, banana blossom, breadfruit, banana stem, beetroot...) vegetable kuruma and mezhukuvaratti (ivygourd, brinjal, long beans...).

In addition, one can buy saplings of ornamental as well as fruit-bearing plants, grow bags, seeds, organic fertilisers, processed food items such as banana powder, and jackfruit products. Farming equipment and dairy and poultry products are also available on the portal.

Once the orders are placed, the products will be delivered the next day. The portal operates on a daily basis.

“We plan to enter into tie-up with hotels and restaurants to provide vegetable kits in bulk quantities. We are also chalking out plans to provide vegetables through various societies in government institutions,” says Anoop.

Although the portal is meant for customers in the city, there are plans to expand its operations. In fact, the portal is proposed to become a platform for self help groups to market various products. “There are umpteen societies and individuals who don’t have a platform to sell their products. They can list their products on the portal after registering with us. They have to pay only the service charge,” Nishad says.