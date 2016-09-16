The challenge today is not reading or writing literature but whether it is going to do any good in future

Inaugurating the Paul Linder Love Endowment Lecture series at The American College, social scientist and commentator Shiv Visvanathan set the students, colleagues, friends and well wishers of the English professor thinking about the challenges of literature.

“If literature has to survive, it needs certain kind of ethics and goodness,” he said. “And though I never met Paul Love,” he added, “I feel I already know him as a person who combined these qualities with a sense of literary intellect and imagination.”

The idea of his talk “Is Literature Possible after Auschwitz?” centred on the challenge the written word faced after the horrors of the Holocaust. Do words become useless in such suffering that literature is unable to retain its redemptive power and memory of camp disappears with first generation? The thoughts bordered on the lines of the 20th Century German philosopher and sociologist Theodor Adorno, who had posed the question of what German culture could mean after Auschwitz. Perennial suffering has the right to expression but what inspires committed literature?

Did the camp have a story teller or the memory of the camp is enough to sustain? was the differentiation Shiv sought to explain what happens when history gets in way of memory. “Immediate history is dead and literature is unable to counter any kind of evil,” he said by way of forewarning.

“The world of fiction, philosophy or poetry is no match for reality because the daily basic need is of more concern than the cumulative joy and sorrow of individuals in the concentration camp. Life there did not give a language to respond in, rather it damaged the possibility of language and story telling failed,” he said.

Just recording history is not literature, he reminded the audience. “Every student of literature is custodian of memory, invention of new ethics and goodness,” he said in askance, “Would all these combine to meet the violence of 21st Century that haunts India and the global world?”

In his opinion, the individual goodness needs to be institutionalised and SCILET – that organised the endowment lecture on Dr.Paul Love’s 88th birth anniversary – created that kind of refuge for international citizens who understood the cosmopolitanism of India better than the natives and also repaid. “Usually goodness suffers from seriousness and most academics kill you with boredom. But Paul Love carried his goodness with some kind of agility and there was something very beautiful about it. Can we magnify this goodness,” he wondered.

Can we use literature as a common cosmology to counter new kind of evil. An evil that is us? Providing some more fodder for thought, he spoke of political theorist Hannah Arendt who witnessed first-hand trial of Adolph Eichmann and coined the phrase ‘the banality of evil’ to articulate how the most ordinary man lost the broader capacity to imagine the situation of the victims and how they actually felt. The guards were inherently not evil but acted within the mechanics of bureaucracy taking orders to carry out the genocide without any guilt.

This degree of separation between feeling and understanding alienated the real victims of suffering and that is the irony of history, Shiv said advocating social science perspective in the question of violence and language. Democracy can be sustained by literature but not by museumisation of people, he said.

Stating that every writer was a combination of arrogance and humility, he added, the vocal traditions could not be lost or else the possibilities with words and the language and history will be as good as dead. When we accord aesthetics to form over content and allow ethical imagination to take wings, innovative invention of story telling rescues literature.