The self-defence programme equips girls in rural schools with an extra skill

The Tirupparankundram Panchayat Union Middle School at Karuvelampatti reverberates with ‘hu….ha….’ as girl children stretch their hands to punch and block at a self-defence training programme for school girls.

The State Government has implemented the programme through the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan as an innovation component of women’s education.

“I wish to become a police officer,” says C. Selvi and her eyes gleam as she spells out her aspirations and prepares for her next round of exercise. “At a time when cases of gender violence are on the rise, self-defence for girl children becomes a necessity,” says G. Lourdhu Mary, Headmistress of the school.

Instances of harassment are more in rural areas and many go unreported which lead to other heinous crimes against girl children. It is imperative to teach children how to defend themselves and how to escape situations which threatens their safety.

“Taekwondo has an exclusive syllabus on self-defence techniques for women at both basic and advance levels. I teach them how to escape from the clutches of enemy, especially when the enemy holds the girl by hair. I also help them to defend when a person attacks,” says Channa K. Nagaraj, taekwondo master.

Channa K. Nagaraj came to know about it through one of his former colleague in TVS Matriculation Higher Secondary School. “My friend C Muru Ilanchezhiyan wanted me to be part of this programme, which is targeted for girl children in rural areas. I was given the charge of teaching children studying in panchayat union middle schools in Soorakulam, Karuvelampatti villages and a residential school for destitute children run by Nethaji Trust in Karadipatti village,” he says.

The programme covers 15 panchayat unions in the district and the plan is to train 100 girl children, studying in VI, VII and VIII standards, in each panchayat union.

In Karuvelampatti School, 69 girl children are studying. If a student wants to continue studies further, he or she has to travel 16 kms everyday. “High schools and higher secondary schools are located in Tirunagar and Tirupparankundram. Travelling long girl children find themselves in precarious position and this training has really bolstered their confidence level. Now the parents are also happy to see their wards bold enough to face tough situations,” says Lourdhu Mary.

The main objective of the five-month programme is to prevent dropout rates. “When I took charge five years ago, the school was in bad shape with majority of children not interested in studies at all. But now things have changed. Now I could see the change of mindset. Girls are confident to take up small projects. In fact, our school was adjudged best in Tirupparankundram Panchayat Union in implementing Swachh Bharat scheme,” says Lourdhu Mary.

In addition to the self-defence techniques the children are also taught meditation to improve their concentration level. “Girls are reticent and they don’t easily come forward. Most of them feel deprived of opportunities and they think that they are not fit for such programmes. But now things have changed and they are willing to learn. In fact, rural children are more energetic compared to the city school students and their stamina and power are also amazing,” says Channa K. Nagaraj.

The 90-minute programme has already created ripples in the Karuvelampatti village as children are more enthusiastic and eager to come to school.