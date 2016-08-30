Roopa Rao talks about her 12-episode web series about homosexual love

Independent film director Roopa Rao has probably created history. She has come up with a 12-episode web series about homosexual love, which she claims is the first in India. The first episode was released on August 27. Titled The Other Love Story, the series revolves around the lives of two college girls from middle-class families who fall in love with each other. “Set in the Nineties, it’s a sweet romance brought out more through exchange of love letters, greeting cards and landline calls, than Facebook statuses and smartphone texts,” says Roopa, over a call from Bangalore. “The Nineties was also a simpler era, where debates about homosexuality had still not kicked in. The taboo, though it might have been present, wasn’t really as spoken about as much as it is today. So, the characters, who are neighbours in the web series, really do not think about any consequences; their love is organic, and takes its course without any apprehensions,” she adds.

But, the making of the series was not as simple. Incidentally, it also comes out at a point when a major airline is under the radar for cutting same-sex kissing scenes from the movie Carol, while screening it for its passengers.

Roopa knocked at the doors of eight producers, who rejected it simply because of the stigma surrounding the topic. “Most of them were scared that the series would be banned soon after its release. A few would ask questions such as ‘How many sex scenes are there?’” says Roopa.

So, she put her project up on the crowdfunding site Wishberry.com, and the support she got was overwhelming. “It was a successful campaign. Besides, I also got a producer through the campaign — Harini Daddala,” she says. While she had her doubts if the Indian audience was ready for a web series such as this, the support on the crowdfunding and social media sites gave her some reassurance that it would be well-accepted if the story was treated well, “like the two-part mini series called Fingersmith, a love story of two girls, set in Victorian-era Britain”.

Roopa had the story ready a long time ago, when she was still working in an IT company. “One of my close friends is in a relationship with her girlfriend for 14 years now. We grew up together, and I know how their love matured. That was probably an inspiration for me to write the story. Theirs is still a secret affair,” she says.

The film-maker had the plot, but did nothing about it. “I thought that somebody would soon make a film on this subject, and I might not have to be the first, but no one did. So, I decided to go ahead.”

Because of the limited budget, a feature film was out of question. “A web series was the perfect choice, given it doesn’t throttle one’s freedom of expression, and also manages to gain wide reach among youngsters.”

Check out the web series on the YouTube channel Justlikethat Films.