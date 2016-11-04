GAYATHRI PADMAM HARIDAS

Architect, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My parents who taught me that sky is the limit and equipped me to face any challenge that comes my way.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Wish that people could be a little more human and a little less commercial.

Your biggest fear?

Not being able to give a hundred per cent in what I do.

What does happiness mean to you?

In nature lies true happiness and luxury for me.

If you could what would you undo?

Every experience is worth learning from. There is nothing I would like to undo.

AMBICA NAIR

Medical student, 19

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To travel across the world and do bungee jumping at every possible site.

Your biggest fear?

Losing near and dear ones.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness is the feeling of being loved.

If you could what would you undo?

I should have had more fun while in school.

ABHILASH B. PURUSHOTHAMAN

Student, 17

What is your most prized possession?

My skills in basketball.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be a millionaire.

Your biggest fear?

Failure.

What does happiness mean to you?

The little things in life.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing. No regrets.

SHARAN M.S.

Student, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To become a renowned dancer.

Your biggest fear?

When self confidence ends, fear starts.

What does happiness mean to you?

To make people around me happy.

If you could what would you undo?

The decisions I have made in the past.