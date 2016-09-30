LAKSHMI RAJAN

Engineering student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Want to do whatever comes to my mind and there must be someone to solve the problems arising out of it!

Your biggest fear?

Hope.

What does happiness mean to you?

Something that I can find at each moment in my life.

If you could what would you undo?

Attitude of society.

ABRAHAM THOMAS KAYALACKAKOM

Entrepreneur, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My restaurant.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To have a lion as a pet.

Your biggest fear?

Snakes.

What does happiness mean to you?

Travelling without planning.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing as such.

SATHY K. DAS

Entrepreneur, 29

What is your most prized possession?

Family and friends.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I would wish for health.

Your biggest fear?

Heights.

What does happiness mean to you?

Spending time with my wife and my father.

If you could what would you undo?

Diseases.