DEYA KRISHNA

Engineering student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

Family and friends.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To lead a happy life always.

Your biggest fear?

Darkness.

What does happiness mean to you?

My sister.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing.

BENITHA CHERIAN

Engineer, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My parents.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

A better job and more money!

Your biggest fear?

God.

What does happiness mean to you?

Spending time with my sisters.

If you could what would you undo?

I would have enjoyed life a bit more.

RAPHAEL THOMAS

Doctor, 24

What is your most prized possession?

Family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To travel solo across borders, meet friends, make friends, enjoy new cuisines, teach and treat people on the way and finally come back home and settle down.

Your biggest fear?

Lifestyle diseases restricting my menu.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being there for others; patients, friends, family and seeing that smile on their faces as the perk up.

If you could what would you undo?

I would insist on people pronouncing my name correctly.

SHIBINA NAZAR

Student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Eternal bliss.

Your biggest fear?

Fear itself.

What does happiness mean to you?

Heaven.

If you could what would you undo?

I wish I could change the attitude of the society.